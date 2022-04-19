Expand / Collapse search
California DA rips 'woke' prosecutors including LA's Gascon for crime surge: 'It is out of control'

Orange County district attorney warns 'soft on crime' polices are spreading across the country

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
California DA sounds alarm on 'woke' DAs nationwide amid crime surge: 'This is happening all over the country' Video

California DA sounds alarm on 'woke' DAs nationwide amid crime surge: 'This is happening all over the country'

District attorney for Orange County, California, Todd Spitzer warned against soft on crime policies on 'America's Newsroom' as the effort to recall L.A. County DA George Gascon continues to gain steam.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer warned America's crime surge is "out of control" on "America's Newsroom," Tuesday, as "woke" officials with "soft on crime" policies like Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon are being elected across the country.

CONVICTED MURDERER VOWS TO GET LA DA GASCON'S NAME TATTOOED ON HIS FACE IN AUDIO OBTAINED BY FOX NEWS

TODD SPITZER: This is happening all over the country. We're electing woke judges, woke prosecutors. Look, in my county, they've recruited an individual to run against me from George Gascon's team. People need to go to ToddSpitzer.com and help me fight back this wokeness. It is, Dana. We've got to stop this. Thank goodness for Fox News and the fact you are actually telling people about what's going on in our communities. It is out of control. 

