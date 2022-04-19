California DA rips 'woke' prosecutors including LA's Gascon for crime surge: 'It is out of control'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer warned America's crime surge is "out of control" on "America's Newsroom," Tuesday, as "woke" officials with "soft on crime" policies like Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon are being elected across the country.

TODD SPITZER: This is happening all over the country. We're electing woke judges, woke prosecutors. Look, in my county, they've recruited an individual to run against me from George Gascon's team. People need to go to ToddSpitzer.com and help me fight back this wokeness. It is, Dana. We've got to stop this. Thank goodness for Fox News and the fact you are actually telling people about what's going on in our communities. It is out of control.

