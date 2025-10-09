Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Culture Trends

Brooklyn theater to stream show for band that chanted 'Up Hamas' at concert days after Oct 7 remembrance

Kneecap lost US visa sponsor after Coachella performance, member faced terrorism charges in UK

By David Spector Fox News
close
Patricia Heaton warns ‘we’re going to see a 9/11 again’ if people don’t wake up to antisemitism, radical Islam Video

Patricia Heaton warns ‘we’re going to see a 9/11 again’ if people don’t wake up to antisemitism, radical Islam

Actress Patricia Heaton and "The Lawfare Project" founder Brooke Goldstein warned that Americans are not paying enough attention to the threat posed by antisemitism and radical Islam — not only to Jewish people, but to all Americans.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A theater in Brooklyn is set to host a livestream of the controversial Irish punk band Kneecap’s concert, just days after Israel marked two years since the Oct. 7 attacks and after the group canceled their U.S. tour following backlash over antisemitic comments. 

Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre plans to host a livestream of Kneecap’s performance from "a secret location in Ireland" on Friday, Oct. 10. The band faced international condemnation after chanting "f--- Israel, free Palestine" during a 2025 Coachella performance, which led to the loss their U.S. Visa sponsor. 

Kneecap member Mo Chara, real name Liam O’Hanna, was tried in the U.K. under the Terrorism Act after he allegedly raised a Hezbollah flag while exclaiming, "Up Hamas, up Hezbollah" at a Nov. 2024 concert. The case was later dismissed in court. 

PROTESTERS ATTEMPT TO JUSTIFY HAMAS ATTACK ON ISRAEL WITH 'COLUMBIA INTIFADA' NEWSPAPER ON OCT 7 ANNIVERSARY

Kneecap

Irish rap group Kneecap’s Liam Ó Hannaidh (left), who performs as Mo Chara, stands with bandmates Naoise Ó Cairealláin (right), known as Moglai Bap, and JJ Ó Dochartaigh (center), known as DJ Próvai, outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on June 18, 2025, after Ó Hannaidh’s release on bail pending an August hearing. (Benjamin Cremel/AFP via Getty Images)

Kneecap canceled its planned 15-date U.S. tour, originally slated to begin Oct. 1, amid the court case. The band also sparked backlash over a 2023 social media post.

"Solidarity with the Palestinian struggle," the band posted on X on Oct.8, 2023, one day after the Hamas attack on Israel.

The concert livestream comes on the heels of remembrances marking two years since the deadly terrorist attack, which left more than 1,200 Israelis dead — the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. Militants attacked the Nova music festival, raided homes across southern Israel, murdered and abducted civilians, and carried out widespread sexual assaults, according to the Israeli government and survivor testimony.

UK WARNS PALESTINIAN PROTEST GROUP TO STAND DOWN AFTER SYNAGOGUE ATTACK: 'RESPECT THE GRIEF OF BRITISH JEWS'

Cars on a road

This image from video provided by South First Responders shows charred and damaged cars along a desert road after an attack by Hamas terrorists at the Tribe of Nova Trance music festival near Kibbutz Re'im in southern Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.  (South First Responders via AP)

Brooklyn is home to the largest Jewish population in New York City, with over 460,000 Jews living in the borough. The watchdog group StopAntisemitism blasted Kings Theatre for hosting the concert stream.

"More Jewish New Yorkers live in Brooklyn than in any other borough, and it’s appalling that just days after the October 7th anniversary — the two-year mark of the darkest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust — this theater would embrace and profit from such hatred," a StopAntisemitism spokesman told Fox News Digital. 

It also emerged just days after Israel and Hamas agreed to President Trump’s historic Gaza peace deal, which sees all 20 Israeli hostages released at once, with the corpses of the murdered hostages released once they are located in Gaza in exchange for an IDF withdrawal to an agreed-upon armistice line and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, many serving life sentences for terrorism. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Kneecap performing at Coachella

Kneecap led chants of "f--- Israel" at Coachella.  (Getty Images)

The deal, if its second phase is implemented, would see Hamas totally disarm, the creation of a "Council of Peace" headed by President Donald Trump to oversee the strip, and a new technocratic Palestinian government to govern Gaza in place of Hamas while rebuilding takes place. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kings Theatre and Kneecap did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

David Spector is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to david.spector@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue