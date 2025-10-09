Brooklyn theater to stream show for band that chanted 'Up Hamas' at concert days after Oct 7 remembrance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A theater in Brooklyn is set to host a livestream of the controversial Irish punk band Kneecap’s concert, just days after Israel marked two years since the Oct. 7 attacks and after the group canceled their U.S. tour following backlash over antisemitic comments.

Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre plans to host a livestream of Kneecap’s performance from "a secret location in Ireland" on Friday, Oct. 10. The band faced international condemnation after chanting "f--- Israel, free Palestine" during a 2025 Coachella performance, which led to the loss their U.S. Visa sponsor.

Kneecap member Mo Chara, real name Liam O’Hanna, was tried in the U.K. under the Terrorism Act after he allegedly raised a Hezbollah flag while exclaiming, "Up Hamas, up Hezbollah" at a Nov. 2024 concert. The case was later dismissed in court.

Kneecap canceled its planned 15-date U.S. tour, originally slated to begin Oct. 1, amid the court case. The band also sparked backlash over a 2023 social media post.

"Solidarity with the Palestinian struggle," the band posted on X on Oct.8, 2023, one day after the Hamas attack on Israel.

The concert livestream comes on the heels of remembrances marking two years since the deadly terrorist attack, which left more than 1,200 Israelis dead — the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. Militants attacked the Nova music festival, raided homes across southern Israel, murdered and abducted civilians, and carried out widespread sexual assaults, according to the Israeli government and survivor testimony.

Brooklyn is home to the largest Jewish population in New York City, with over 460,000 Jews living in the borough. The watchdog group StopAntisemitism blasted Kings Theatre for hosting the concert stream.

"More Jewish New Yorkers live in Brooklyn than in any other borough, and it’s appalling that just days after the October 7th anniversary — the two-year mark of the darkest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust — this theater would embrace and profit from such hatred," a StopAntisemitism spokesman told Fox News Digital.

It also emerged just days after Israel and Hamas agreed to President Trump’s historic Gaza peace deal, which sees all 20 Israeli hostages released at once, with the corpses of the murdered hostages released once they are located in Gaza in exchange for an IDF withdrawal to an agreed-upon armistice line and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, many serving life sentences for terrorism.

The deal, if its second phase is implemented, would see Hamas totally disarm, the creation of a "Council of Peace" headed by President Donald Trump to oversee the strip, and a new technocratic Palestinian government to govern Gaza in place of Hamas while rebuilding takes place.

Kings Theatre and Kneecap did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.