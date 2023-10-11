British family tells bone-chilling story of how they hid from Hamas for several hours with their newborn

One British-Israeli family was trapped for nine hours with their 10-day-old baby as Hamas terrorists burnt down their home and ransacked their village.

Deborah Mintz, who was originally from Romford in Essex, hid in the tiny room with her grandson and his parents, Aimee and Uriel Labban, for hours until they were rescued by the Israeli army.

"It was about 6:00-6:30 a.m., there was a red siren alert. My daughter, her husband and the baby were sleeping in the secure room, a bunker, I suppose you'd call it, with a steel door. And she screams at me, 'Mum, mum there's a siren,'" Mintz refected during an appearance on "Piers Morgan: Uncensored."

"So I pick myself up out of bed. My little dog wouldn't come with me. He was afraid. We picked up the big dog, and off I went into the room."

As Mintz explained, the bunker was intended to protect against rockets, but not against intruders. The family's worst nightmares became a reality when the sound of gunfire confirmed they were under attack.

"This room is to protect from rockets. It's a concrete-reinforced room with a steel door and a steel window. After about an hour, we heard gunfire outside. And we realized, it took us time, but eventually we realized that we were under attack," Mintz continued.

"My daughter has security cameras in her tiny little house, and she looks on her phone and she screams at me, 'Mum, mum, the terrorists are in the house. They've entered the house.' And she and her husband, with all their might, kept the handle of the steel door upright. So, this isn't a door that locks from inside and that's it. It's a door to protect you from rockets, not from invaders and intruders."

After much persistence and gunfire, Hamas terrorists were unable to infiltrate the bunker. In a subsequent act of horror, the Hamas cut of their electricity and set fire to the family's home.

"The smoke started coming under the steel door into the little, very small room where we were. Because there was no electricity, there was no air, and the window was closed. And from that point we knew, yeah, that's the house. We knew we were not going to survive," Mintz painfully recounted.

Surprise attacks launched by Hamas terrorists on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah on Saturday roused Israel to war with no end in sight.