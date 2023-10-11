Expand / Collapse search
Trey Yingst walks through Israeli home attacked by Hamas: 'Most horrific thing I have ever seen'

'It is a house of horrors behind me,' says FOX News correspondent

By David Rutz Fox News
Published
FOX News correspondent Trey Yingst showed viewers Wednesday the harrowing aftermath of a Hamas terrorist attack on an Israeli community that killed more than 100, calling it "hell on earth." 

Reporting from Kibbutz Be'eri near the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, Yingst showed a grim scene of bloody floors, discarded weapons and bullet holes. The kibbutz is one of many such communal settlements around Israel.

"This community over the border with Gaza is littered with bodies," he said. "It is completely destroyed. It looks like some of the buildings were hit with RPGs, explosives, and beds covered in blood, the kitchen floor covered in blood. This is inside a home that was stormed by the militants. It is hell on earth."

"On the road in, we went past the area where that music festival was, where 260 innocent Israelis were mowed down," Yingst added. "You could smell the stench of death in the air, and on the drive, and as we got closer to this kibbutz, where so many families were slaughtered in their homes, it became obvious that we didn’t even have a full grasp what took place here."

AT LEAST 22 AMERICANS, OVER 1,200 ISRAELIS DEAD IN HAMAS WAR

The army has taken control of the area and terrorist fighters have been cleared out, but just 12 hours earlier, Yingst said, there had been gun battles in that area. About 1,000 people lived in the commune before Hamas murdered more than 100 of them.

The commanding Israeli officer said many of the families were slaughtered in their beds and bomb shelters, and some of them were decapitated, Yingst reported. Others were executed with their hands tied behind their backs.

"It is the most horrific thing I have ever seen," Yingst said. "There are refrigerators like you see anywhere in the world with pictures of little kids playing sports. There are bicycles and ceiling fans still going inside the house, and there are beds soaked with blood, and there are weapons laying everywhere from those militants… It is a house of horrors behind me and the entire neighborhood looks like this."

The Hamas surprise attack on Saturday shocked Israel and has sparked a war on the Palestinian terrorist organization. 

More than 1,200 Israelis have been killed, and 22 Americans have been confirmed dead, with others still missing.

The massacre at the kibbutz is one of many scenes of unspeakable bloodshed perpetrated by Hamas. Since the attack, Israel’s military encountered a community attacked by Hamas with dead babies, some with their heads cut off, local media reported.

HAMAS BRUTALITY AGAINST ISRAELI INNOCENTS SHOCKS THE WORLD'S CONSCIENCE

The IDF were removing the bodies of victims found in the area when they found the children's remains. Israeli soldiers are attempting to use bones to identify the victims, according to the report.

Trey Yingst reports from Israeli kibbutz attacked by Hamas Video

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

