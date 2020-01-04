Brett Velicovich on the drone that took down Soleimani: 'You only get one shot'

You only get "one shot" while taking down a target like Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, drone expert Brett Velicovich said Saturday.

Appearing on "America's News HQ: Weekend" with host Ed Henry, Velicovich -- who once tracked Soleimani's movements -- said that the drone strike on Soleimani was a " forceful reminder that the Iranians can no longer attack Americans with impunity, [as well as] that the U.S. government can retaliate with a wide variety of options that are both devastating actions that are short of war."

"Thanks to President Trump's decisive action, we are able to use one of the tools within the government's arsenal to strike and to strike Soleimani with precision," he added.

The MQ-9 Reaper drone was used to strike Soleimani early Friday at the Baghdad International Airport. With a range of 1,150 miles and the ability to fly at altitudes of 50,000 feet, the Reaper weighs almost 5,000 pounds.

According to the U.S. Air Force, the drone system is an "armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance" drone that is designed primarily for offensive strikes.

The Reaper, which became operational in 2007, can also conduct surveillance, assist in search and rescue missions, and allow the U.S. to "conduct irregular warfare operations."

"The MQ9 Reaper is [an] advanced version of what's known as the Predator drone which a lot of people know as the drone used to strike Al Qaeda," Velicovich said. "And, basically, it's used by special operations personnel for surveillance to strike and it's a very sought-after drone that's used."

He told Henry that the Reaper has "an incredible payload" with laser-guided and hellfire missiles which are "all designed to give targeters like [himself] the ability to strike with extreme precision."

Velicovich said that, with a target like Soleimani, "he's priority number one. It's all about precision; you only get one shot."

Velicovich also noted that Baghdad was a "great environment" to be able to fly a drone -- comparing commercial air traffic in Baghdad to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

"No one's going to know the difference between a drone flying or an airliner," he stated. "The sound from the drone is muffled so they're able to fly that drone very, very, low and that opens up their sight picture. It gives the individuals the ability to see -- more than likely -- exactly where Soleimani was located within that vehicle."

"It's all designed to give commanders...[who] are authorizing the strike more confidence that it is the individual they say it is," he said. "We could have captured Soleimani easily, but this was a deliberate action on the president to say we're going to throw that option off the table."

Soleimani was wiped out in the early hours of Friday morning at Baghdad International Airport. President Trump, who authorized the strike, on Friday accused Soleimani of planning "imminent and sinister attacks".

"We took action last night to stop a war,” Trump said during brief remarks at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. “We did not take action to start a war.”

Without divulging details about what led to the early morning airstrike that killed Soleimani and nine others, the president said the United States "caught" the general "in the act and terminated him.”

“Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion,” Trump added, saying that "what the U.S. did yesterday should have been done long ago."

The killing of Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, marks a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Tehran, which has careened from one crisis to another since Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.

Senior State Department officials described the killing as a defensive strike supported by solid intelligence and claimed Soleimani was planning imminent attacks against United States interests and personnel in the region.

The officials said the attacks were being planned in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, and targeted U.S. diplomats, military personnel and facilities that house Americans. They claimed hundreds of Americans could have been killed.

Iran, in response, has vowed "harsh retaliation" for the strike, with Gen. Gholamali Abuhamzeh, commander of the Revolutionary Guards in the southern province of Kerman, threatening an attack on some 35 “American targets,” including “destroyers and warships” near the Persian Gulf.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there,” Abuhamzeh said according to a Reuters report, citing Tasnim news agency.

“Vital American targets in the region have been identified by Iran since long time ago ... some 35 U.S. targets in the region, as well as Tel Aviv, are within our reach."

