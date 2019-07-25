Bret Baier: Mueller hearings a 'failure' for Dems

Fox News' Bret Baier Thursday described Robert Mueller's testimony before two House committees as a "failure" for Democrats, who wanted Mueller to lay out in detail any crimes and infractions possibly committed by President Trump.

"I think yesterday for all of the folks who said, you shouldn’t make such a big deal about that presentation, it’s about the substance. Well, for days and days and days we heard about how this was the movie and this was animating the report. And this was going to really show the American people, with sound bites from Robert Mueller, how this all is laid out. That was not accomplished. That was a failure, " he said on "America's Newsroom."

"I think that there are Democrats who say there are serious, serious things inside this report. There are Republicans who look at the Russia side and say we have to do something to protect our election system. But overall there was not this ah-ha moment yesterday."

Baier said Democrats tried to downplay the lack of results from Mueller's testimony and cited the mock hearings they staged, in anticipation of reviving their failed impeachment efforts.

"It just did not go I think, as they planned. Remember, Democrats had mock hearings. They had people standing in for Bob Mueller, doing questions and answers," he said.

"They had somebody making believe that they were Jim Jordan. There was all kinds of practice and getting ready for this moment. It turned out to not be the moment ... that Democrats really wanted to see."