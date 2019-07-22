Bret Baier: Mueller hearing could backfire on Democrats

Fox News' Bret Baier said former special counsel Robert Mueller's Wednesday Capitol Hill testimony could backfire on Congressional Democrats, and may not provide them with the answer they're looking for heading into 2020.

"There are some openings for Republicans to ask those questions, one of them on the conspiracy front... when did you know that you were not moving forward with any indictments on conspiracy and if that answer is well before the... elections, that will be an interesting fact," Baier said Monday on "Outnumbered Overtime."

Mueller could stonewall Democrats and make them look foolish by parroting back the report in literal, black and white terms, instead of giving them the smoking gun they need to bounce President Trump from office, he continued.

Baier also cited Mueller's press conference about the report and said the former FBI director is likely to stick to the script and avoid political embellishment.

"Judging by his press conference after the report came out, talking to reporters saying that he essentially is going to say what's in the report. So Democrats may try and get more out of him but he may just say, 'well let’s look at page 402.' And that’s all they're going to get," he said.

Baier also claimed Democrats are taking a big risk by subpoenaing Mueller and predicted election issues for Democratic candidates across the board if the issue isn't quickly resolved.

"Over time it probably does not [help] if it doesn’t come to a conclusion -- a fruition. I don’t think that they have the votes or the push for impeachment," he said. "You saw the president weigh in on the last impeachment effort, which really didn't have anything to do with Mueller or any other investigation."