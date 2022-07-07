Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom
Published

Boris Johnson's resignation: Nigel Farage says PM 'elected as a conservative but governed as a liberal'

Johnson reportedly met with the Queen before the announcement on Thursday

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Boris Johnson's resignation will spur a 'battle for the soul of conservatism' in UK: Farage Video

Boris Johnson's resignation will spur a 'battle for the soul of conservatism' in UK: Farage

Former Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss Johnson's legacy as the British prime minister ahead of his resignation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage argued Boris Johnson's resignation as British prime minister will spur a "battle for the soul of conservatism" in the United Kingdom. Johnson joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the announcement and what his resignation means for U.K. politics moving forward. 

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON FACING MULTIPLE RESIGNATIONS IN BLOW TO HIS LEADERSHIP

NIGEL FARAGE: I think what's going to happen now is there's going to be a battle for the soul of conservatism in this country, and I'll tell you why. Johnson was elected as a conservative but governed as a liberal. Massive commitments to net zero, raising taxes, increasing the size of the state... To many traditional conservatives, he was unrecognizable as a conservative, and so now he will have that wing of the conservative party who were effectively,... middle of the road Social Democrats against more traditional conservatives, and that's what the battle is going to be. I just don't know. All I do know is if I look across the Western world, whether it's America, Britain, Australia, wherever we go, when conservative parties stop being conservative, guess what? They lose elections. So I think this is a big moment for British conservatism. There's going to be a furious battle of ideas over the next few months.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS FIRST" BELOW:

British PM Boris Johnson has 'no choice' but to resign: Farage Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.