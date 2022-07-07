UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce his resignation on Thursday.

A 10 Downing Street source confirms to Fox News that Johnson is expected to announce his resignation today. The source said to expect a statement this afternoon London time.

Several people, including his two latest cabinet appointments, have called on him to step down amid ethics scandals and dozens of ministers in his government have resigned this week.

Johnson appointed British Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi this week and 36 hours later he called on Johnson to resign. "The right thing to do" was to "go now," he said.

Education Secretary Michelle Donelan, who was also appointed on Tuesday following the resignation of her predecessor, announced her resignation Thursday morning.

Both were appointed to their brief positions after their predecessors resigned.

A group of Johnson’s most trusted Cabinet ministers visited him at his office in Downing Street Wednesday, telling him to stand down after losing the trust of his party. But Johnson instead opted to fight for his political career and fired one of the Cabinet officials, Michael Gove, British media reported.

Five cabinet ministers had quit by Thursday and more than 50 officials have left since the latest scandal broke. Johnson is accused of lying about not knowing about groping allegations against a man whom he appointed as a senior government minister.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are... past the point of no return. I cannot sacrifice my personal integrity to defend things as they stand now," Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said in his resignation letter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.