Dem candidate who called for imprisoning 'Zionists' blames her own party, media for backlash

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The Democratic House candidate under fire for recommending imprisonment for "American Zionists" blamed journalists and her own party for allegedly mischaracterizing her as wanting to create a holding center for "American Zionists" and a purported castration facility.

In an Instagram post last week, South Texas sex therapist Maureen Galindo proposed legislation that would repurpose a federal detention facility to imprison "American Zionists." In other posts, she also accused Democratic runoff challenger Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Johnny Garcia of being paid to put "Jews and Mexicans in concentration camps via Zionist trafficking networks."

In a social media video posted Thursday, Galindo blamed journalists for mischaracterizing her comments and said she has received threats and hate mail. She also sought to set the record straight about her reference to using an ICE facility in her district.

"I’m sorry to all journalists if I missed your email or social media message, it got lost in a wave of hundreds of death threats and the most vile things. I'm in Texas, I know MAGA. This is worse than MAGA, that's because MAGA and Zionism is religious overtaking of government," Galindo said.

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"I never said I wanted to use an internment camp. Literally never said it. I said I want to close all detention centers… and put billionaire American Zionists who are funding the genocidal prison systems involved in trafficking into prison."

Galindo nevertheless reiterated her support for imprisoning what she called "billionaire American Zionists," whom she accused of supporting "genocidal prison systems."

She said the use of the phrase "internment camp" was invented by an unnamed journalist who "literally wants me dead."

Galindo then accused House Democrats’ campaign arm, the DCCC, of fueling the uproar and criticized the organization for backing Garcia over her.

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She then accused Garcia of being the "PR guy" for the "deadliest jail in all of Texas" and called him a "Zionist-backed cop-candidate."

Fox News Digital reached out to the DCCC and Garcia’s campaign for comment.

In a video response, Garcia said Galindo's comments have "no place in our Democratic Party or any place in public service."

While Galindo could not be immediately reached, she posted a direct response to the matter on her media page, addressing it to all journalists seeking comment on the matter:

"Maureen never said that she wants anyone in internment camps."

The campaign said Galindo still wants the Karnes ICE facility to be refitted for "billionaire Zionists" who could practice Evangelism, Catholicism, Mormonism and not just Judaism.

"It’s their behaviors and actions that will be judged," the statement went on, adding that the retrofitting would also provide jobs to the region.

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Galindo shocked the body politic when she edged out Garcia in the original primary by a few points — putting her and the law enforcement official in the runoff.

The district number matches that of incumbent Squad member Rep. Gregorio Casar of Austin, but Casar is running in adjacent Rep. Lloyd Doggett’s, D-Texas, district, which also overlaps with his current seat, after Doggett said he would retire if the GOP’s new map holds up in court.

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Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York and DCCC chair Rep. Suzan DelBene of Oregon hit back at the situation by blaming Republicans for "propping up" the "antisemitic" Galindo.

Jewish Democrats, including Reps. Jared Moskowitz of Florida and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, also condemned Galindo. Even some on the far left condemned Galindo, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who called her comments "disgusting."