Tom Homan responds to Democrats' 'accountability' push: 'Come get some'

The 'Border czar' also responded to MS NOW host Jen Psaki's suggestion that a 2026 Democratic majority needs to hold him 'accountable'

Border czar Tom Homan joins 'Saturday in America' to warn of potential consequences of Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey's 'hateful' anti-ICE rhetoric and respond to Democrats' calls for 'accountability' for immigration officials.

Trump administration "border czar" Tom Homan, pushed back on MS NOW host Jen Psaki after she suggested he should be held "accountable" by Congress.

Psaki made the remarks during a segment with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., when she asked whether Democrats are keeping a list of officials they would investigate if they regain control of the House. Among the names she raised were Homan and Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino.

"Is holding them to account at the top of your priority list?" Psaki asked on "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" Friday.

Khanna responded, "absolutely," noting House Democrats would make investigating figures like Bovino and Homan a top priority.

HOUSE REPUBLICAN CALLS FOR HEARING AFTER DEADLY ICE SHOOTING IN MINNEAPOLIS

Jen Psaki is shown on the left while Tom Homan appears on the right in a side-by-side image.

Tom Homan fires back at MS NOW's Jen Psaki after she suggests congressional accountability, defiantly telling critics to 'come get some.' (Noam Galai/Getty Images; Shannon Finney/NBC via Getty Images)

"Come get some," Homan replied on "Saturday in America."

Homan has repeatedly called on lawmakers to tone down anti-ICE rhetoric, arguing it has made enforcement more dangerous for officers. He pushed back directly on Psaki and Khanna.

"We’re just enforcing laws that Congress enacted. And for a member of Congress to say, ‘We are going to investigate officers for enforcing laws that we wrote,’ that’s just ridiculous," he added.

DHS SLAMS DEMS FOR COMPLAINING ABOUT IMMIGRATION LAW: 'IT IS QUITE LITERALLY THEIR JOB TO CHANGE IT'

Several Democratic leaders have been outspoken critics of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies, with some calling for ICE to be dismantled entirely. A bill to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was introduced this week in Congress.

White House border czar Tom Homan speaks with reporters outside the West Wing.

White House border czar Tom Homan speaks to the press outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 14. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Homan warned hostile political rhetoric is making violence against officers worse and singled out Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"Rhetoric from the mayor and the governor emboldens that small percentage who go beyond protesting to criminal activity," he said.

Both Frey and Walz have called for immigration enforcement efforts to be suspended in Minnesota. The calls followed the shooting death of Minneapolis woman Renee Nicole Good by a federal immigration agent earlier this month, sparking weeks of protests across the city.

Protesters and law enforcement clash outside an ICE facility as demonstrators attempt to block federal agents’ vehicles from leaving.

Protesters clash with law enforcement outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Minneapolis on Jan. 8. (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"They feel empowered to interfere, impede ICE officers, put their hands on ICE officers, throw weapons, throw stones and frozen water bottles at ICE officers. I begged the politicians to stop with hateful rhetoric," Homan said of the demonstrations.

The Department of Homeland Security reported on Jan. 8 that ICE officers have faced a more than 1,300% increase in reported assaults, a 3,200% rise in vehicular attacks and an 8,000% spike in death threats.

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

