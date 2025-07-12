Border czar Tom Homan's message to anti-ICE protesters: 'You want some? Come get some'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan fired up the crowd at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit Saturday night when a heckler asked Homan, "Are you an MS-13 member?"

But the heckler's comments added fuel to Homan's fire as he delivered fiery closing remarks, saying, "Tom Homan is going to run the biggest deportation operation this country has ever seen. Take it to the bank."

"U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A," the crowd chanted as Homan exited the stage. About five minutes into Homan's speech, he was interrupted by a heckler who was escorted out by security, lighting a fire for the rest of the speech.

HOMAN ACCUSES DEMS, MEDIA OF PUSHING 'FAKE' STORIES ABOUT ICE AFTER AGENTS CLASH WITH CALIFORNIA RIOTERS

Homan had a message to the anti-ICE protesters across the United States, including to those who gathered outside the summit in Tampa, Florida, Saturday night.

"You want some? Come get some," Homan said. "I'm tired of it. For the men and women of ICE, I deserve your respect. They're the finest 1% this country has. And Tom Homan isn't going anywhere. Tom Homan isn't shutting up."

When the heckler asked Homan if he was an MS-13 member, referencing the Salvadoran transnational criminal gang that has been targeted through Trump's deportation rollout, Homan said federal immigration officers are dealing with these types of detractors on a daily basis.

BORDER CZAR HOMAN DEMANDS DEMOCRATS STOP COMPARING ICE TO 'NAZIS' AFTER OFFICER SHOT BY DETENTION FACILITY

"This guy wouldn't know what it's like to serve this nation. This guy ain't got the b---- to be an ICE officer. He hasn't got the b---- to be a border patrol agent," Homan continued, as the crowd cheered him on.

As the heckler was escorted out, Homan added, "This guy lives in his mother's basement. The only thing that surprised me is [he] doesn't have purple hair and a nose ring. Get out of here, you loser."

While the crowd continued cheering Homan's fiery speech, he assured that those protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would not intimidate agents because "we're going to do the job that President Trump gave us to do."

Homan said he has never seen "such hate against the men and women of ICE and in the Border Patrol," and those protesting don't have the courage to put on a badge and stand in their place.

While Homan said he was disappointed he didn't see any protesters when he arrived at the summit, protesters had lined the streets outside Saturday afternoon, rejecting Trump's agenda and his crackdown on illegal immigration.

The demonstrations on Saturday followed protests that deteriorated into riots in Los Angeles last month as rhetoric against ICE agents has reached a boiling point.

Federal immigration law enforcement officers have been targeted since Trump signed his "big, beautiful bill," which includes legislation for robust immigration reform, into law last Friday. There have been at least two ambushes in Texas, and protesters clashed with federal officers at the Portland, Oregon, ICE center.

The brazen border czar had made it clear his speech might contain some profanity Saturday night, telling the crowd at the top of his remarks, "Sometimes, I'm harsh. But if I offend anybody here tonight, I don't give a s---."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Homan also applauded Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, telling the crowd, "Under his leadership, we got the most secure border in the history of nation, and we did that in seven weeks. President Trump did in seven weeks what Joe Biden couldn't or wouldn't do in four years."

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.