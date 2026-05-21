Jimmy Kimmel tells viewers to never watch CBS again after Stephen Colbert's final episode

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Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel told his viewers on Wednesday to stop watching CBS for good after Stephen Colbert's final show airs Thursday night.

Kimmel noted his own show would not air that night to honor Colbert's finale, telling viewers, "I think you know how I feel about the fact that they are being pushed out. I hope the people who did the pushing feel ashamed of themselves tonight, although I know they probably won’t."

Kimmel congratulated Colbert and said he hoped he would come visit his ABC program as often as possible.

"I will be watching tomorrow night. I hope that those of you who watch our show will also tune in to CBS for the last time. Don’t ever watch it again," he added. "But watch tomorrow night to wish Stephen and our friends at 'The Late Show' a fond farewell."

KIMMEL SLAMS CBS OVER COLBERT CANCELLATION, RIPS INTO TRUMP AS A ‘DELICATE, CHUBBY LITTLE TEACUP’

Fox News Digital reached out to CBS for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Kimmel appeared on Colbert's show last week when he questioned why his late-night colleague was being asked to make the case for late-night television. Kimmel appeared alongside Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and John Oliver.

"Why should you have to defend late-night? Why should that question even be asked?" Kimmel asked Colbert. "Like Ryan Seacrest doesn’t get asked [about] 'Wheel of Fortune' or whatever the hell he’s hosting."

Colbert also asked the group of late-night hosts if there was anything the group hadn't touched on in the appearance meant to mark the end of "The Late Show."

"The outrage that your show is being thrown off the air?" Kimmel responded. "I am waiting for angry Stephen to come out. I want to see you go nuts."

The audience then started chanting Colbert's name.

JON STEWART DOWNPLAYS LATE-NIGHT BIAS, INSISTS TRUMP OBSESSION IS JUST A 'PORTION' OF COLBERT'S 'JOY MACHINE'

Colbert hosted Jon Stewart on Tuesday, who downplayed late-night TV's focus on President Donald Trump.

Stewart praised Colbert as his favorite person during the send-off interview, before turning to the president.

"He can do whatever he wants to do, but the ubiquitous bloviating of the commander-in-chief has put us all as defined as who we are in opposition to him ," Stewart said. "And it's just a ridiculous framing. Yeah, it's a minute portion of the joy machine that you call your show. And it's annoying."

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"I mean this from the bottom of my heart, not just for this show, but for the country," Stewart continued. "The day — oh people, close your eyes and dream. The day that the electorate in this great nation we call home repudiates this putrid administration. The day that that happens, my brother. My brother. There will be — and I mean this — the day that that happens, there will be a joyful noise from the bowels of this great country that will make Hungary's repudiation of Orban look like an Amish Sabbath."