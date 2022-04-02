Expand / Collapse search
Bongino: COVID lab leak, Hunter Biden ‘the exact same story’ of media malpractice

Vanity Fair reported an NIH-backed organization tried to silence the COVID lab leak theory

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
‘Unfiltered’ host Dan Bongino calls out the media for dismissing major news that’s damaging to the ‘leftist political narrative.’

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino spotlighted similarities between media's coverage of the COVID-19 lab leak and Hunter Biden stories on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, reacting to a Vanity Fair investigation which found a government-funded research company tried to silence the COVID lab leak theory. Bongino ripped mainstream media for dismissing both stories "the exact same" way to avoid damage to the "political leftist narrative."

DAN BONGINO: You guys catch here the similarities between the lab leak story and the Hunter Biden laptop story? ... So, you have a story that would be damaging to the leftist political narrative, right? A set of so-called experts work as intermediaries to squash this story. They feed it to a bunch of tier one-level clowns in the media that do no reporting at all and haplessly repeat it. This story damages Donald Trump. Wash, rinse, repeat, right?

Dan Bongino appears on "Fox &amp; Friends Weekend" on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Now, the media is supposed to stop this stuff... in April 2020, there were emails out there indicating the lab leak was the most likely hypothesis, right? A bunch of experts, Daszak and his group, get together and say, 'Hey, even though the evidence is overwhelming that a lab that studies coronaviruses in an area of China that had a coronavirus outbreak, that had cell phone data around the area indicating they may have shut down the lab because of some type of accident afterwards. We got to shut that down.' The gullible media, because Donald Trump had said it was probably a lab leak from China, then picks up the experts' stuff, uses fact-checkers to squash anyone who speaks the truth.

Tell me how this exact same thing didn't happen with the Hunter Biden story... This time it's intelligence experts, [who] jump in and say, 'That's not real.' The dopey clown media goes, 'Yeah, that's not real, Scooby,' and they write this story and it magically goes away, hurting Donald Trump. The exact same story twice.

