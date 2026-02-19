'America's Next Top Model' contestants lobby California for better reality TV protection after new docuseries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former "America's Next Top Model" contestants are lobbying the California government for better protections for reality TV contestants after the release of a controversial documentary on the long-running series.

Former "ANTM" finalist Jeana Turner posted a video to her Instagram account revealing that she, Brittany Hatch, Sarah VonderHaar, Giselle Samson and Sarah Hartshorne met with members of the California state legislature to lobby for stronger protections for reality TV contestants like themselves based on their experiences on the show.

"This is no longer just about telling our stories, it’s about making sure what happened on ‘ANTM’ doesn’t further perpetuate to affecting the next generation of girls just chasing a dream or any reality TV contestant," Turner said on Wednesday.

'AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL' ALUM ADRIANNE CURRY SLAMS NEW DOCUMENTARY AS 'WOKE'

She continued, "I say this with the utmost seriousness. This is not just one person speaking out. This is multiple women speaking out. We are so much stronger in numbers, and we are pushing for real accountability and real change."

Fox News Digital reached out to the California state legislature for comment.

Turner's video came days after Netflix dropped the three-part docuseries "Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model" on Monday, which focused on behind-the-scenes controversies during the making of the reality show.

TYRA BANKS LEFT LA LIFE BEHIND AND MOVED FAMILY TO AUSTRALIA

The documentary featured allegations of sexual harassment and body-shaming, including a segment featuring host Tyra Banks pushing a contestant to receive a dental procedure.

"Do you really think you can have a Cover Girl contract with a gap in your mouth?" Banks asked Danielle Evans in a clip from 2006.

While speaking about the show, Banks admitted in the documentary that she went "too far" with some of her criticisms.

50-POUND WEIGHT LOSS SPARKED BY 3 SIMPLE HABITS, SAYS 'TOP MODEL' WINNER

"I knew I went too far. It was very, very intense, but you guys were demanding it, so we kept pushing it, more and more and more," Banks said.

During the documentary, Banks also acknowledged the clip and apologized.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"There were agents that would tell me she will not work with those teeth, it's just not going to happen," Banks said. "That's what they told me. I could’ve just been quiet and let them handle it. Hindsight is 20/20 for all of us. It just so happens that a lot of the things that are 20/20 for me happened in front of the world."