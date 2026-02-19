Expand / Collapse search
Grandmother urges voters to abandon party loyalty after defending Trump at Black History Month event

Forlesia Cook told critics to back off Trump and 'let him do his job'

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
Forlesia Cook, who lost her grandson to violence, explains her support for President Donald Trump on ‘Hannity.’

A Washington, D.C., grandmother who passionately defended President Donald Trump against racism charges at a Black History Month event shared a message for residents of Democrat-run cities plagued by crime.

"Stop voting for party," Forlesia Cook said on "Hannity" Thursday. "Vote for causes, vote for those that you see are making changes, the right changes that are keeping us safe."

Cook, who lost her son to gun violence in 2017, praised Trump during the White House’s Black History Month celebration Wednesday, defending the president against critics who deem him racist.

"I love him. I don’t want to hear nothing you got to say about that racist stuff," she said. "And don’t be looking at me on the news, hating on me because I’m standing up for somebody that deserves to be stand up for. Get off the man’s back. Let him do his job. He’s doing the right thing. Back up off him."

THEIR TEENAGE SON WAS KILLED IN THE BACKYARD. NOW A CHICAGO FAMILY WANTS TRUMP TO 'BRING ON' THE TROOPS

Washington, D.C., grandmother Forlesia Cook delivered an emotional defense of President Trump during a Black History Month event at the White House. ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"And grandma said it!"

In 2017, Cook’s 22-year-old grandson, Marty William McMillan Jr., was shot multiple times and dumped on the side of a Maryland highway.

McMillan’s body was found months after his death. Seven years later, his killer was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

"It was really awesome that they took interest enough in my grandson's case to hear about it because that's what I rally for, that's what our protest [was] for, that's what I stood up for – for the laws to change," Cook said. "The laws need to change."

Cook applauded President Trump’s efforts to reduce crime in the nation’s capital, arguing that some misunderstand his vision on crime. The tragedy of losing her grandson makes Trump's plan clear to her, Cook said.

TRUMP'S DC CRIME SUCCESS PUTS SPOTLIGHT ON CHICAGO'S DEADLY 'WAR ZONE'

Forlesia Cook speaks during a Black History Month celebration at the White House, where she defended President Donald Trump and praised his tough-on-crime stance. (SAUL LOEB / AFP)

"I see his vision," she told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "I know that what he's doing, a lot of people are looking at it in the wrong aspect. But tell me this, will you look at it different if it was your loved one that's murdered, and you didn't get justice?"

The grandmother urged Americans to unify on important issues rather than engage in partisan loyalty.

"When I vote for someone, I vote for the issues," Cook said. "I vote for the causes; I stand up for the causes, and we need to get over parties and races."

