Venezuelan opposition leader Machado praises Trump for delivering ‘Berlin Wall’ moment for the Americas

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado on Wednesday declared that a historic turning point has arrived in the Americas — all thanks to President Donald Trump.

"This is the equivalent to the fall of the Berlin Wall for the Americas, and this has been possible thanks to the courage and vision of President Trump," she said, referencing the Maduro regime's fall on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"As Venezuelans, we are very grateful for what he has done and are looking forward to moving along into building a democratic nation to which our children can come back."

Machado described the moment as "once in a lifetime," arguing that the political shift underway in Venezuela could reverberate across the Western Hemisphere, leading Cuba and Nicaragua to follow in its footsteps.

"For the first time in history, we will have the Americas free of communism and dictatorship and building strong alliances of free, democratic and prosperous nations," she said.

The opposition leader, who said she is coordinating closely with members of the Trump administration and other U.S. actors, framed the transition as a breakthrough for Venezuelans longing to return home.

More than 1 million Venezuelans currently living in the United States could soon have a reason to turn their wish into reality, she predicted.

"Almost 70% of them want to go back," Machado said.

"As soon as we have a transition to democracy, most of them will go. So, mark my words, Rachel, this will be the largest voluntary return in history."

Machado said the path ahead centers on securing free and fair elections, which she believes could be held within nine to 10 months under international observation.

"Certainly that period will start the moment the political conditions are put in place and the election is called for, so we think we need to move ahead to dismantle repression," she said.

"I have to say that 444 political prisoners have been released. There are still 626 in the torture centers, and we hope that soon we will see them all coming back to their homes."