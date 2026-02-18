Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

University of North Texas cancels exhibit featuring anti-ICE art

Street artist Victor Quiñonez says his work was 'taken down but we will not be silenced' following University of North Texas decision

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
close
Tensions escalate after ICE-involved shooting, with 12 arrested Video

Tensions escalate after ICE-involved shooting, with 12 arrested

Fox News' Alexis McAdams provides the latest on the protests in Minneapolis and resulting arrests after an ICE-involved shooting left one woman dead Wednesday. 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts weigh in.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design has canceled an art exhibit featuring anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) artwork. 

Kera News (NPR for North Texas) reported Tuesday that "an anonymous tip to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Wednesday alleged that the exhibit, ‘Ni De Aquí, Ni De Allá,’ by acclaimed street artist Victor Quiñonez, also known as Marka27, includes work that denounces U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement."

Quiñonez is described on his website as "an acclaimed international street artist recognized for blending art forms such as graffiti, vinyl toys, and fashion with art activism."

PORTLAND MAYOR DEMANDS ICE LEAVE CITY AFTER FEDERAL AGENTS USE TEAR GAS ON PROTESTERS 'SICKENING DECISIONS'

Anti-ICE protesters

Protesters gather outside City Hall in Houston, Texas, on Jan. 10, 2026, for a demonstration against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). (Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Kera News called some of Quiñonez’s art "a pointed criticism of ICE, which has provoked protests all over the country since the Trump administration’s pointed increase in deportations and immigration enforcement."

One of the "series" listed on Quiñonez website is titled the "I.C.E Scream Series," and is described as a "visual protest turning something as familiar as a paleta into a powerful symbol of systemic oppression. At first glance, the brightly colored frozen treats evoke nostalgia, but a closer look reveals a chilling reality."

The opening for Quiñonez exhibit was set to begin on Feb. 19, Kera News reported. 

LEFT-WING ACTIVISTS STORMING SYNAGOGUE USE KNEE PADS, ADULT DIAPER TO MOCK DEM CONGRESSMAN OVER ICE VOTE

Protesters gathered in Minnesota after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed Wednesday by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Protesters gathered in Minnesota after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. (Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful)

Tensions over ICE have risen following the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed on Jan. 7 by an ICE agent after she allegedly attempted to ram an officer with her vehicle after refusing to exit it. Protests against federal agents have continued to escalate since Alex Pretti was shot and killed on Jan. 24.

In January, ICE reported that it has had an over 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks aimed at officers and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

In a recent post on Instagram, Quiñonez wrote, "My show was censored, taken down but we will not be silenced!! At a time when censorship, the decline of democracy and our basic human rights are no longer at stake but being violated on the daily throughout this country. NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO BE SILENT!!"

TRUMP DHS HAMMERS DEM GOVERNOR’S PORTAL TO TRACK ICE AGENTS: 'ENCOURAGES VIOLENCE'

Images of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good displayed during a forum held by Democratic lawmakers

Images of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good are displayed during a forum held by Democratic lawmakers on use of force by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Quiñonez added, "My exhibition only speaks to the beauty, strength and resilience of immigrant communities. It also sheds light on a ugly truth. When oppression sees truth it quickly wants to conceal the ugliness that truth often reveals. Taking down my work doesn't take away the message, it makes it louder and only validates the intentions."

Fox News Digital reached out to The University of North Texas System and Quiñonez for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue