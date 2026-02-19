Savannah Chrisley reveals off-camera clash with Sunny Hostin on 'The View' over parents getting Trump pardon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Savannah Chrisley, a conservative guest host on "The View" this week, revealed during the "Behind the Table" podcast on Wednesday that she had an off-camera clash with co-host Sunny Hostin about her parents.

Chrisley is the show's guest host this week as Alyssa Farah Griffin, the Republican co-host on the show, is on maternity leave. During the podcast discussion with the show's executive producer, Brian Teta, Chrisley talked about her experience so far.

"Day one was a little iffy," she said. "Sunny and I had, we didn't have words, but you know, during a commercial break, it was conversation about my parents, and she was like, 'Well, didn't a jury convict them?' And I was like, 'Did you know that prosecutors were spewing them false information and there was Fourth Amendment violations, Brady violations?' And on and on, right? So, there was a little hostility there."

Teta said it likely wasn't hostility, but rather that Hostin is a former federal prosecutor, and gets into that "mode."

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY WARNS 'THE VIEW' AHEAD OF GUEST-HOSTING GIG SHE HASN'T FORGOTTEN 'PUBLIC BASHING' OF FAMILY

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, in federal prison after a jury convicted them of bank and tax fraud offenses following a nearly three-week trial, according to the Department of Justice.

However, both sentences were later reduced, and the couple was pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2025.

Chrisley said that at first she was not a fan of Hostin due to their initial conversation, but explained that she and the liberal co-host talked the next day.

"But then today, she and I had a conversation, off camera, and she was like, 'Well, I didn't understand this.' And I was like, 'I apologize if I came off as defensive. It's obviously my family, and I'm always going to defend them,'" Chrisley said. "But I'm really proud of the fact that we're able to have those conversations, as women who are on opposite sides of the aisle, being able to say, 'I'm sorry if I did this,' or, 'Oh, I didn't know that.'"

She said there was no room for ego when "you're trying to grow."

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST SAYS GOAL IS TO HAVE PEOPLE ‘WITH DIFFERENT VIEWS AT OUR TABLE'

Both Teta and Chrisley agreed that there is a lot more to people than those they voted for.

"There is more to everyone than who they vote for," Chrisley said. "I mean, at the end of the day, we all have one vote. One vote. That’s it. So, why are you going to let this impact your friendships, your family, your relationships? You can stand strong in your beliefs without pushing people out, but we have to have mutual respect."

Chrisley said she and co-host Joy Behar had a "blast" off camera.

"She was asking me about my parents, and she's like, 'What did they go to prison for?' I go, 'Joy, you should know. You called them tax cheats,'" Chrisley said.

Teta then chimed in and said, "Then she turned to me, and she goes, 'Did I do that, Brian?' I'm like, 'Yes, yes, you did.'"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Chrisley had warned ahead of her joining the show to guest host that she hadn't forgotten about the public bashing of her family.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope this week opens the door to more unity and less division," she wrote on social media. "But let me be clear: I have not forgotten the public bashing of my family by some of these same voices. Grace does not require amnesia."