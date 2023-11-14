Expand / Collapse search
Billie Eilish complains being a woman is a 'war, forever' while no one talks about men's bodies

The 22-year-old pop singer spoke with Variety about her body issues

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Singer Billie Eilish bemoanded Tuesday that being a woman in the public light is a perpetual "war," claiming that men do not get similarly scrutinized.

The 22-year-old star spoke with Variety about the impact of growing up in the public eye after rising to fame as a teenager. Based on her experience, she concluded that being a woman in general is a struggle.

"Being a woman is just such a war, forever," Eilish said. "Especially being a young woman in the public eye. It’s really unfair."

While attacking the way she was sexualized at age 16, Eilish launched into what was described as a "a good old-fashioned rant" against what she considered a double standard by the media.

Billie Eilish at the Barbie premiere

Billie Eilish spoke with Variety about her past body issues. (Getty Images)

BILLIE EILISH RECALLS HATING HER BODY AS A TEEN AND OVERCOMING HER PAINFUL DIAGNOSIS

"You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualize you?’" Eilish said. "You can suck my a--. I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. F--- you!"

"Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies," she continued. "If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it! Everybody’s happy with it. You know why? Because girls are nice. They don’t give a f--- because we see people for who they are!"

Billie Eilish wears a lace black dress at the Met Gala and stares directly at the camera

Eilish insisted that the media does not talk about men's bodies the same way they do women's. (Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

BILLIE EILISH SHUTS DOWN BODY-SHAMERS WHO PREVIOUSLY CALLED HER 'FAT': 'THIS IS HOW I LOOK'

During the interview, Eilish also promoted her mother’s plant-based nonprofit charity Support + Feed while encouraging people to address the connection between the meat industry and other "systemic" issues like racism.

"Food injustice is a real-a-- thing. Systemic racism is some real sh-t. They’re trying to kill you guys out here, without anybody really realizing it," Eilish said.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Eilish for a comment and did not hear back in time for publication.

Billie Eilish under a Variety sign

Billie Eilish said being a woman is a "war" in the public eye. (Getty Images)

