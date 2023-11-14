Billie Eilish complains being a woman is a 'war, forever' while no one talks about men's bodies

Singer Billie Eilish bemoanded Tuesday that being a woman in the public light is a perpetual "war," claiming that men do not get similarly scrutinized.

The 22-year-old star spoke with Variety about the impact of growing up in the public eye after rising to fame as a teenager. Based on her experience, she concluded that being a woman in general is a struggle.

"Being a woman is just such a war, forever," Eilish said. "Especially being a young woman in the public eye. It’s really unfair."

While attacking the way she was sexualized at age 16, Eilish launched into what was described as a "a good old-fashioned rant" against what she considered a double standard by the media.

"You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualize you?’" Eilish said. "You can suck my a--. I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. F--- you!"

"Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies," she continued. "If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it! Everybody’s happy with it. You know why? Because girls are nice. They don’t give a f--- because we see people for who they are!"

During the interview, Eilish also promoted her mother’s plant-based nonprofit charity Support + Feed while encouraging people to address the connection between the meat industry and other "systemic" issues like racism.

"Food injustice is a real-a-- thing. Systemic racism is some real sh-t. They’re trying to kill you guys out here, without anybody really realizing it," Eilish said.

