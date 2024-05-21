Bill Maher swipes Biden's speech to Black graduates: 'We're not living in that world that he's talking about'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher knocked President Biden over the commencement address he gave to Black graduates at Morehouse College, suggesting his comments about racism in America are outdated.

Speaking at the historically Black college on Sunday, Biden said students there have to "be 10 times better than anybody else just to get a fair shot" and that Republicans are not accepting of Black people.

"They don't see you in the future of America. But they're wrong," Biden told the graduates.

Appearing on Monday's installment of "Gutfeld," Maher called Biden's speech "not helpful."

"First of all, it's anachronistic," Maher said. "I mean, that speech would've made sense some years ago. I think we should acknowledge that racism still persists and we should always be making remedies for it. But we're not in the past."

"I always keep saying, let's live in the year we're living in. We're not living in the year where you have to be ‘10 times better’ to succeed if you're a person of color," Maher continued. "And in some instances, it's an advantage. In some places, it's not an advantage but we're not living in that world that he's talking about. And I don't think that helps anybody."

Maher has frequently criticized the left and so-called "woke" people for not acknowledging racial and societal progress.

"If you think America is more racist now than ever, more sexist than before women could vote and more homophobic than when b---j--s were a felony, you have ‘progressophobia’ and should adjust your mask because it's covering your eyes," Maher said in 2021.

Last month, he called out "Real Time" guest Don Lemon when the latter said he often inhabited "uncomfortable" spaces as a gay Black man.

Maher at one point joked about Trump's youthfulness, despite his being about to turn 78, in comparison to Biden after host Greg Gutfeld showed a clip of Trump joking around with the crowd at a recent campaign event.

"Look, he's almost the same age as Biden. But Biden presents as old. Ancient. That does not look old. He does not present as old," Maher said. "He's like [the rock band] KISS. He puts on the wig and the face paint, and it's 1976 all over again."