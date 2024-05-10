Bill Maher unleashes on Stormy Daniels’ testimony in Trump trial: 'She's a bad witness!'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher wasn't particularly thrilled with the testimony of adult film actress Stormy Daniels this week in the New York trial against former President Trump.

During a panel discussion Friday night, Maher reiterated his frustrations with how the criminal charges against Trump have been stalled, noting the recent developments with the Georgia and classified documents cases.

"So it's Stormy or bust," Maher quipped.

He then got serious, declaring "She's a bad witness!" He backed up his argument by playing clips of his own interview with Daniels in 2018 while discussing her alleged affair with Trump, something Trump has long denied.

"You say it's not a Me Too case," Maher said to her at the time.

"It's not a Me Too case," Daniels responded. "I wasn't assaulted. I wasn't attacked, or raped, or coerced or blackmailed…. They tried to shove me in the Me Too box to further their own agenda. And first of all, I didn't want to be part of that because it's not the truth and I'm not a victim in that regard."

Maher reacted to the clip, "That's not what she's saying now."

"She's talking about ‘he was bigger and blocking the way.’ It's all the Me Too buzzwords. She said, ‘There was an imbalance of power for sure.’ ‘My hands were shaking so hard.’ She said she blacked out. Blacked out? She's a porn star!… Do you really think she blacked out? A porn star is used to having sex with people she doesn't [like]… I just think she's not a good witness."

The HBO host was previously cheery at the beginning of the trial, hyping how it could be a real game changer in the presidential election.

"This one, I got to say I was always against [it] because I thought of all the ones you're bringing, this is the least serious. … Now I think Trump could lose," Maher said two weeks ago. "I'm turning on this one because it's not what I thought it was going to be. And this David Pecker – I mean, brought down by a Pecker, this guy."

"And by the way, if this goes that way and Trump loses, it's going to change the whole election," Maher later said. "A number of independents, a significant number, and Republicans say their vote will change if he is a convicted criminal. And he'll look like a loser, not that he doesn't already, but you know."

"And Alvin Bragg is going to be the rising star of the Democratic Party because everyone said, ‘Not a good idea,’ including me. So, we'll see," he added.