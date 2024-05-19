Biden's 'race baiting' Morehouse speech condemned on social media: 'Biggest racist on the planet'

President Biden's commencement speech at Morehouse College on Sunday sparked backlash with critics describing one part of the president's speech as "disgusting" race baiting.

The president spoke at the HBCU's graduation ceremony on Sunday despite the threat of interrupting anti-Israel protesters. During his speech, he talked about George Floyd and how Black Americans face racism in the country.

"You missed your high school graduation. You started college just as George Floyd was murdered, and there was a reckoning on race. It's natural to wonder if the 'democracy' you hear about actually works for you. What is democracy? That Black men are being killed in the street," Biden said.

He continued, "What is democracy? The trail of broken promises still leaves Black communities behind. What is democracy? You have to be ten times better than anyone else to get a fair shot. Most of all, what does it mean? As you've heard before, to be a Black man who loves his country even if it doesn't love him back in equal measure."

"They don't see you in the future of America. But they're wrong," he added.

The crowd applauded at his comment.

Social media users later called out Biden for appearing to frame the United States as racist and demeaning Black students.

"Imagine working hard for years to graduate from college and Joe Biden shows up on your day of celebration to remind you that you're a victim and America doesn't love you because you're black," Wrong Speak Publishing founder Adam Coleman wrote.

"This sums him up," New York Post reporter Miranda Devine wrote.

RedState columnist Buzz Patterson said, "Biggest racist on the planet. Argue with me."

Students for Life president Kristan Hawkins wrote, "This race baiting is disgusting."

"Biden insults us by seeing all minorities as victims, incapable of competing, and all whites as oppressors. Never mind that countless have benefited immeasurably from American principles, our free market, and yes, democracy. Are we perfect nation? No, but show me a better one," Libre Initiative president Daniel Garza explained.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton wrote, "BLM-style race hustler that promotes anti-American racial division, discrimination and segregation lectures on racism."

Biden had also been accused of using the speech to cater to Black voters. After he was announced as commencement speaker in April, students and professors quickly called on the college to cancel the speech.

During the speech, a smattering of Morehouse students and faculty also protested Biden's speech by turning their backs on him.

The protest was not widespread, however, and those participating did not disrupt his address beyond showing their backs. The small protest was a reminder of the continued unrest at college campuses across the country, however, where anti-Israel protests have forced some universities to cancel their commencement ceremonies altogether.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.