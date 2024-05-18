Bill Maher defends Harrison Butker amid speech uproar: 'I don't see what the big crime is'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher rejected the outage aimed at Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker over his recent graduation speech, saying he doesn't see "what the big crime is."

Comments that Butker made in his commencement address this week at the private Catholic school Benedictine College ignited a firestorm on the political left.

During a panel discussion on Friday night, Maher mocked how his critics are making him out to be "history's greatest monster."

"I can't express how much this guy is not like me," Maher said during a panel discussion Friday. "He's religious. He loves marriage. He loves kids… And he's now history's greatest monster."

"Again, I don't agree with much with this guy, but I don't get the thing. He said… ‘Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world.' Ok, that seems fairly, like, modern. ‘But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.’ I don't see what the big crime is. I really don't."

"And I think this is part of the problem people have with the left is that lots of people in this country are like this. Like he's saying some of you may go on to lead successful careers, but a lot of you are excited about this other way that people- everybody used to be. And now can't that be a choice too?" Maher continued.

"And I feel like they feel very put upon, like there's only one way to be a good person and that's to get an advanced degree from one of those a-- h--e factories like Harvard."

The HBO host later pointed to a bit of irony regarding the selective outrage towards Butker's remarks.

"I find it very ironic that he's saying, ‘You know what, in my world, you know, we like the women to stay at home and just have babies’ and the college kids and the young people find this absolutely abhorrent, but they're demonstrating for Hamas, who make that the law! Maher exclaimed. "It's not just an opinion in Hamas, that you stay home and have the babies. They will enforce you [to do] that!"