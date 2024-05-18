Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Late Night

Bill Maher defends Harrison Butker amid speech uproar: 'I don't see what the big crime is'

The HBO host mocked the outrage aimed at the Kansas City Chiefs kicker

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
Trace Gallagher: Harrison Butker 'has the right' to speak his mind Video

Trace Gallagher: Harrison Butker 'has the right' to speak his mind

‘Common Sense’ Department: The CSD is weighing in on this Harrison Butker controversy. Tune in for more.

"Real Time" host Bill Maher rejected the outage aimed at Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker over his recent graduation speech, saying he doesn't see "what the big crime is."

Comments that Butker made in his commencement address this week at the private Catholic school Benedictine College ignited a firestorm on the political left.

During a panel discussion on Friday night, Maher mocked how his critics are making him out to be "history's greatest monster." 

BILL MAHER UNLEASHES ON STORMY DANIELS' TESTIMONY IN TRUMP TRIAL: ‘SHE’S A BAD WITNESS!'

Bill Maher on Real Time

"Real Time" host Bill Maher dismissed the outrage towards Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, saying he doesn't see "what the big crime is." (Screenshot/HBO)

"I can't express how much this guy is not like me," Maher said during a panel discussion Friday. "He's religious. He loves marriage. He loves kids… And he's now history's greatest monster."

"Again, I don't agree with much with this guy, but I don't get the thing. He said… ‘Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world.' Ok, that seems fairly, like, modern. ‘But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.’ I don't see what the big crime is. I really don't." 

BILL MAHER FUMES OVER MERRICK GARLAND: ‘ATTORNEY GENERAL BARNEY FIFE’ ‘SUCKS’ AT HIS JOB

harrison butker speaks during media press

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs sparked intense outrage from the left over his recent commencement address.  (Robin Alam/ISI Photos)

"And I think this is part of the problem people have with the left is that lots of people in this country are like this. Like he's saying some of you may go on to lead successful careers, but a lot of you are excited about this other way that people- everybody used to be. And now can't that be a choice too?" Maher continued.

"And I feel like they feel very put upon, like there's only one way to be a good person and that's to get an advanced degree from one of those a-- h--e factories like Harvard." 

BILL MAHER SAYS HE WON'T GO ‘F---ING NUTS AGAIN’ AND ‘BE ANXIOUS LIKE A MILLENNIAL’ IF TRUMP WINS

Harrison Butker speaks to media

Butker infuriated the left for speaking critically of President Biden and abortion while praising his wife in her role as a "homemaker." (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The HBO host later pointed to a bit of irony regarding the selective outrage towards Butker's remarks. 

"I find it very ironic that he's saying, ‘You know what, in my world, you know, we like the women to stay at home and just have babies’ and the college kids and the young people find this absolutely abhorrent, but they're demonstrating for Hamas, who make that the law! Maher exclaimed. "It's not just an opinion in Hamas, that you stay home and have the babies. They will enforce you [to do] that!"

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.