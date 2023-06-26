Bill Maher rails against NYT, media for hostile RFK Jr. coverage: 'I'm pissed off'

Liberal comedian Bill Maher took aim at The New York Times and the legacy media broadly for its hostile coverage of Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"I want to take issue with the media here because it incenses me how they write about you," Maher told the Biden challenger on Sunday's installment of his "Club Random" podcast.

Maher highlighted a Times report published earlier this month titled "In Chat With Musk, Kennedy Pushes Right-Wing Ideas and Misinformation," and stressed, "This is not the op-ed page."

"Right away I'm pissed off because ‘misinformation?' How about you're the newspaper, just tell me what he said and I'll decide what's misinformation," Maher complained. "This arrogance of ‘we know what the misinformation is about science. I read an article in The New York Times so you know it must be true.’"

The HBO host scoffed at the Times' characterization of billionaire tech tycoon Elon Musk as the "increasingly rightward-leaning chief executive" of Twitter.

"Do you consider Elon Musk right-wing?" Kennedy Jr. asked.

"No," Maher responded.

"I can consider him ultraliberal," Kennedy Jr. added.

Maher went on to read another excerpt from the report, which labeled RFK Jr. a "leading vaccine skeptic" who has "promoted other conspiracy theories."

"I love this - they go right from 'he's a vaccine skeptic and other.' See, if you're a skeptic [then] everything else is a conspiracy theory right along with it," Maher said before he continued reading. "'Yet he has consistently hovered around 20%' - like that also. The arrogance of ‘Huh, what could have been going on in the minds of these morons who are gathering to his candidacy?’"

He also took a swipe at the Times for writing that Kennedy Jr. "said pharmaceutical drugs were responsible for the rise of mass shootings in America."

"Yeah, I didn't actually say that," Kennedy Jr. reacted.

"I'm sure you didn't," Maher exclaimed.

"I said it should be looked at," the Democrat added.

"It should! And I don't even have to look at it - it is part of the issue," Maher said.

Maher further knocked the Times for later calling the White House hopeful a "longtime amplifier and propagator of baseless theories."

"Again, not the editorial page. This is like the regular newspaper," Maher added.

Maher, whose HBO show "Real Time" has been off the air due to the ongoing industry-wide writers strike, has still been releasing weekly episodes of his "Club Random" podcast

RFK Jr. has shocked political pundits with the early support his campaign has received among voters in the polls, which have him averaging 14% against President Biden according to RealClearPolitics.