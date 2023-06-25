Expand / Collapse search
RFK Jr. posts push-up video after viral bench press: 'Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden!'

Patrick Hauf
Patrick Hauf | Fox News
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argues that the ‘mainstream media has dismissed my candidacy'

Kennedy, who's primary challenging President Biden, spoke to Fox News Digital on June 20, 2023 during a campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tweeted a video Sunday of himself doing push-ups shirtless in jeans one day after Twitter erupted over a viral video of him bench pressing.

"Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden!" Kennedy tweeted.

Fitness gurus and conservative activists praised Kennedy for his physical abilities and imposing physique after the video of his bench pressing skills went viral.

"This video should INSPIRE all men," Jason Helmes, a fitness coach and owner of Anyman fitness, tweeted. "RFK looks like a tank."

Kennedy is running in the Democratic primary against President Biden. He has delivered his message largely across podcast platforms, most notably the Joe Rogan Experience. 

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Twitter users erupted after a video of Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. incline bench pressing shirtless went viral.

"suddenly i want to vote for rfk," Ashley St. Claire of the Babylon Bee tweeted.

"Sol Brah," a health influencer, said he has seen Kennedy at Gold's Gym in Venice Beach, California and is impressed by his output.

"Saw RFK JR at golds gym in Venice a couple times, Always working hard," he tweeted. "This is great to see. All leaders and politicians should lift."

Biden RFK Jr.

Robert Fitzpatrick Kennedy Jr. is running in the Democratic primary against President Biden. (Associated Press)

"I have decided to vote in 2024 I am a single issue voter," Alexander Cortes, a fitness influencer tweeted. "Whoever is most JACKED AND TAN has my vote. RFK Jr is that man."

The video of Kennedy on the incline bench press was tweeted by Ryan Calder, a fitness coach, who clarified the presidential candidate was bench pressing double the weight shown in earlier sets.

"This was his last dropset at 50% of his max for today," Calder tweeted. "I joined just to spot his last set. He's the greatest Presidential Champion in history. By far. Solid human being and leader."

RFK Jr. announces 2024 run

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will turn 70-years-old next year. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Twitter user Eugene Marinelli noted that if Calder's claims are true, Kennedy can likely incline bench more than 300 lbs in one rep.

"RFK could be the first president to bench 3 plates while in office," Marinelli tweeted.

Kennedy will turn 70-years-old next year. 

"If this video purportedly of RFK JR is authentic, then he must have our support," Mike Cernovich, a filmmaker, tweeted. "No one lifting shirtless in sun with jeans, tuned up on TRT, would ever betray this great country."

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

