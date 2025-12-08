Bill Maher fears losing friendship with Jimmy Kimmel over Trump voter ultimatum by ABC host's wife

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

HBO host Bill Maher is questioning whether he can stay friends with Jimmy Kimmel in spite of the stance, stated by the ABC late-night host's wife, over ending relationships with people because of politics.

During the latest "Club Random" podcast episode, Maher recalled how he openly disagreed with Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, recently saying she cut off her family and friends who voted for President Donald Trump, and worried that it might end his friendship with Kimmel.

"I hope we're friends forever, but I don't know. You know, the liberals and the woke – that's a schism. It just is," he told his guest, The Young Turks host Ana Kasparian.

During an episode of HBO’s "Real Time with Bill Maher" in November, the host criticized Kimmel’s wife after she disclosed that she had urged her relatives not to vote for Trump in 2024.

"Molly McNearney, Jimmy Kimmel's wife and head writer, went public on this topic recently, so I feel it's fair to comment, respectfully, in public. She says she's lost relationships with relatives because she wrote them an email before the election with ten reasons why they shouldn't vote for Trump, and some still didn't obey, so you know," Maher said, clicking and gesturing a slicing motion across his neck.

He continued: "Ten reasons? I can think of 100. But I would never present it to someone as an ultimatum. Ultimatums don't make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you."

Kimmel's outspoken stance against Trump has led to the president constantly criticizing him on social media. Kimmel was also briefly suspended by ABC in September after his remarks about Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin raised hackles, but he's been back on the air ever since.

On "Club Random," Maher told Kasparian he believes it’s never worth cutting off friends or neighbors over politics.

"You know, my message last week, on our last show this season, and every Thanksgiving really for the last five years, has been, ‘I'm in the talk-to-them wing of the Democratic Party. I'm not in the cut-your-people-off. Don’t cut ‘em off," he said.

Maher, who has described himself as an anti-woke liberal in recent years, noted how some of his more woke friends criticized the message. He also said that his friendship with Kimmel is hanging "in the balance" because of it.

Maher added that he likes Kimmel "a lot," but said he felt compelled to speak out against McNearney’s remarks.

"And I was as kid-gloved as I could. And I see that they're mad at me. And I'm sorry. I mean, I was being, again, as respectful as I could, but I don't agree with that point of view."

Maher continued, "I love Jimmy. I always have. I don't know him that well, but he's a great guy. And we have a connection, like, we were both fired by ABC. And he took my – I had that timeslot. So, like, it's so interesting, the same ABC – I mean, Disney executive – canned us both. It's interesting, the connections."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for comment.