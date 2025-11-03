Maher calls out Kimmel for not thanking him for support amid suspension, accuses Kimmel of liberal bias

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

HBO host Bill Maher called out late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel on Monday for not thanking him after Maher defended Kimmel during his suspension over comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer.

During the latest episode of Maher’s "Club Random" podcast, the HBO host told guest Michael Rapaport that he believed Kimmel no longer liked him because he left Maher out when thanking people who supported him during the suspension.

"Look, Jimmy apparently doesn't like me too much anymore because he thanked everybody but me. And I was adamant, adamant, about supporting him that week and the next week," Maher said.

On a recent episode of HBO’s "Real Time with Bill Maher," the comedian criticized ABC for suspending "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following Kimmel’s suggestion that Kirk’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, was a Trump supporter. Reports at the time indicated that Robinson had leftist leanings.

"ABC – they are steady. ABC stands for ‘Always Be Caving," Maher said. "So Jimmy, pal, I am with you. I support you. And on the bright side, you don't have to pretend anymore that you like Disneyland."

Maher acknowledged that Kimmel’s claim about Robinson was wrong but said the late-night comic shouldn’t lose his job over it.

"Look, I don't think what he said was exactly right. I don't," Maher said. "We don't agree on that. He [shouldn't] lose his job for it!"

On his podcast, he told Rapaport, "Like I said, I can't lie and say I think what he said was accurate, but I was adamant that he shouldn't be thrown off the air."

Maher, who was fired from his own ABC show in 2002 for comments about the 9/11 hijackers, added that Kimmel "did a great show."

However, the HBO host said he understood why about half the country dislikes network late-night shows like Kimmel’s, pointing to the consistent liberal ideology they promote on-air.

"My problem with him and hosts like that, quite frankly – they're all quite similar in this regard – is that they're ideologically captured by one side," he said.

Maher added, "It's just not what I do or what I'm doing. And so, and there's a reason why half the country feels insulted by them and has turned off to them because it's just one very predictable point of view."

