Bill Maher trashes Facebook, Google for suppressing Wuhan lab-leak theory: 'You were wrong!'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted Big Tech companies for their "outrageous" efforts to suppress the Wuhan coronavirus lab-leak theory, which in recent months has been taken more seriously amid major developments.

"Facebook banned any post for four months about COVID coming from a lab. Of course now, even the Biden administration is looking into this," Maher said during a panel discussion. "Google -- a Wall Street Journal reporter asked the head of Google's health division -- noticed that they don't do auto-fill searches for ‘coronavirus lab leak’ the way they do for any other question and the guy said, ‘Well, we want to make sure that the search isn’t leading people down pathways that we would find not authoritative information.'

"Well, you were wrong, Google and Facebook!" Maher continued. "We don't know! The reason why we want you is because we're checking on this s---!"

"He said, ‘We want to ensure that the first thing users see is information from the CDC, the WHO -- that’s who I'm checking on! The WHO has been very corrupt about a lot of s--- and the CDC has been wrong about a lot of s---. This is outrageous that I can't look this information up!" Maher continued.

The HBO star then took aim at YouTube for removing Bret Weinstein's podcast that discussed ivermectin as a potential treatment for COVID.

"YouTube should not be telling me what I can see about ivermectin. Ivermectin isn't a registered Republican, it's a drug!" Maher exclaimed. "I don't know if it works or not and a lot of other doctors don't either."

Earlier in the conversation, Maher slammed the "political dimension" the lab-leak theory was given last year, stressing that there was "nothing political" about wondering how the pandemic started.

"China does bad things," Maher said before listing the Chinese Communist Party's actions, such as shutting down a newspaper in Hong Kong and imprisoning Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps. "Liberals don't want to say anything because [the Chinese are] Asian and [the liberals] don't think very clearly about this, so they conflate it with anti-Asian hate crimes here. It has nothing to do -- one has nothing to do with the other."