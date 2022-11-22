Biden White House slammed by liberal journalists for denying access to wedding, called liars

Liberal journalists are calling out the Biden administration, claiming they were misled regarding press access to the White House wedding of the president's granddaughter.

Members of the White House press corps claim they were waved off coverage for Naomi Biden and Peter Neal’s wedding and told that the event was private. However, on Tuesday Vogue revealed, via a special digital cover, that it was given exclusive access to lavishly photograph the event; as it turned out, it took pictures days before the actual wedding.

Bloomberg White House correspondent Katie Rogers reacted to Vogue’s reveal by citing a Nov. 18 quote from White House press secretary Karine Jeanne-Pierre, who said that the wedding would be a private family event.

"I had reporting in Oct about Vogue being tapped to cover this and I was waved off," New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers chimed in. "Official explanation is that Vogue wasn’t there the day of. Loophole = the family staged a ‘wedding at the WH’ shoot beforehand."

She also tagged Jean-Pierre, and snarkily suggested that her definition of "private" simply meant it was off-limits to the White House press corps.

In response to Fox News' request for comment, a White House spokesperson quoted the Vogue article pointing out that the photo shoot took place on the Thursday before the wedding, not the actual Saturday wedding.

"With the help of event planner Bryan Rafanelli—no stranger to first family nuptials; he oversaw Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky’s Rhinebeck, New York, wedding in 2010—the couple worked to incorporate details of their historic setting, such as bringing the Cross Hall ceiling’s beadlike trim into the design of the invitation," Vogue reported.

Soon after, several other journalists jumped into the conversation, also calling out the White House for their careful choice of words regarding press access to the wedding.

"I spent four years covering the Trump WH and two years covering the Biden WH. What’s fascinating is that they both lie, albeit in v different ways. Trump team was shameless, whereas Biden team is too cute by half," Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker tweeted.

Liberal commenters slammed her for comparing lies between the White House under former President Trump and those under Biden, with numerous users accusing her of being sympathetic to the former commander in chief.

In a follow-up tweet, Parker clarified her remarks, asserting that while not all lies are "created equal," the Biden administration had also allegedly waived reporters off correct reporting on Biden’s Supreme Court pick, his trip to Egypt, and the attendees of several private meetings.

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times also called out the Biden White House over the fib, writing, "We cover the small lies politicians tell because they can give way to bigger ones, for folks wondering why this is news. That’s what the press is supposed to do."

Several other White House press corps members also spoke out against the White House’s handling of the situation.

