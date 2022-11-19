As Joe Biden's granddaughter is married today, here's a look back at other White House weddings

Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's eldest grandchild, is to be married to fiancé Peter Neal on Saturday, Nov. 19, on the South Lawn of the White House.

The Biden-Neal wedding will be the 19th such occasion hosted at the White House, according to the Library of Congress — and the first wedding to be held at the site since 2013.

Naomi Biden is also the first presidential grandchild to wed at the White House. Her father is Hunter Biden.

Here's a look at some of the other weddings that have taken place at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue over the years.

First documented White House wedding

The first documented wedding at the White House took place on March 29, 1812, according to the Library of Congress.

The bride was Lucy Payne Washington, whose sister was first lady Dolley Madison; the groom was Supreme Court associate justice Thomas Todd.

It is unclear where exactly the wedding took place, but the Library of Congress website states it was "likely in the Blue Room" on the State Floor.

At the time, weddings typically occurred in homes and were not large affairs, the website notes.

Lucy Payne Washington met Todd after she moved into the White House following the death of her first husband, George Steptoe Washington, from consumption.

Dolley Madison described the wedding as "sudden" — and few other details are available.

Presidential wedding

Only one president to date has been married at the White House: President Grover Cleveland.

Cleveland was unmarried when he assumed the office of president, and began a courtship with Frances Folsom, a college student who was 27 years his junior.

While the two became engaged to be married in August 1885, this was not public information until just five days before their wedding on June 2, 1886, the Library of Congress notes.

Vows were exchanged in the Blue Room — and only 28 guests attended.

First Rose Garden wedding

Perhaps the most notable wedding to occur at the White House was the June 12, 1971, wedding of Tricia Nixon — a daughter of President Richard Nixon — and Edward Finch Cox.

In a first, the two were married outdoors in the Rose Garden.

The previous 15 weddings had all occurred indoors, said the Library of Congress.

A reported 400 guests attended the affair, and the White House later released a recipe for the wedding cake that was served in the East Room reception.

Since this wedding, each subsequent White House wedding has occurred outdoors.



In 1994, then-first lady Hilary Clinton's brother Tony Rodham married the daughter of Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-California, in the Rose Garden.

In 2013, Chief White House Photographer Pete Souza wed Patti Lease in a small ceremony in the Rose Garden.