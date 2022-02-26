President Biden picks Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on Supreme Court: LIVE UPDATES

McConnell calls for 'rigorous, exhausting' review of Jackson's record

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is calling for a "rigorous, exhausting" review of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's judicial record, moments after President Biden announced that he will be nominated her to serve on the Supreme Court.

"I congratulate Judge Jackson on her nomination. I look forward to meeting with her in person and studying her record, legal views, and judicial philosophy," McConnell said in a statement.

Biden nominated Jackson to fill the vacancy to be left by the outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman on the court.

With a 50/50 Senate and Vice President Kamala Harris acting as a potential tie breaker, Republicans do not have the votes to block Jackson's nomination if all Democrats vote to confirm her. Additionally, some Republicans previously voted for her to serve as a federal court judge.

"Senate Republicans believe the Court and the country deserve better than Senate Democrats’ routine of baseless smears and shameless distortions," McConnell said. "The Senate must conduct a rigorous, exhaustive review of Judge Jackson’s nomination as befits a lifetime appointment to our highest Court."

McConnell noted that he voted against her confirmation to her current position, and pointed to rulings and support for her that he finds problematic.

"Since then, I understand that she has published a total of two opinions, both in the last few weeks, and that one of her prior rulings was just reversed by a unanimous panel of her present colleagues on the D.C. Circuit," he said. "I also understand Judge Jackson was the favored choice of far-left dark-money groups that have spent years attacking the legitimacy and structure of the Court itself."

"With that said, I look forward to carefully reviewing Judge Jackson’s nomination during the vigorous and thorough Senate process that the American people deserve."