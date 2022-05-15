Expand / Collapse search
Biden slammed for 'waging war' on US industry: 'We have crises erupting across our nation,' Sen. Hagerty says

The Tennessee senator said Congress should be focused on issues present at home

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Sen. Bill Hagerty: Biden is 'waging war' on American industry

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., discusses his intended 'no' vote for the Ukrainian aid package and shares where he is pinpointing the blame for America's ongoing struggles.

GOP Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee voiced his frustrations with the ongoing economic crises plaguing the U.S. and proved quick to place the blame on the Biden administration during an appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures."

Hagerty addressed the controversial Ukrainian aid package of nearly $40 billion, telling Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that, while he "has nothing against" Ukrainians and hopes to see their country defeat Russia, he is also determined to prioritize the interests of his own people.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo (Reuters)

He also stressed multiple issues Americans are facing at home.

"I will be a ‘no’ on the package," he said, lamenting that, "multiple crises" are erupting across the U.S. and that those issues should be prioritized.

The Tennessee senator emphasized concerns over formula shortages, fentanyl deaths, lack of security at America's southern border and a surge in violent crime, noting that the eyes of the world are upon the U.S. and that America should focus on its own national security first.

An armed serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia walks past a building damaged during fighting in Mariupol on Wednesday. (AP/Alexei Alexandrov)

"China is seeing us not behave like a serious nation," he said of the ongoing push to provide aid to Ukraine amid their war with Russia. He then ventured into a discussion of how President Biden could help Americans overcome some of their domestic issues, by ceasing to "wage war" on American industry.

"The best thing that Biden could do is stop the war that he's waged on American industry. That would lower prices overall, that would take the funding for Putin's war machine against Ukraine, and it would make our economy do better here," he said. 

"Biden will not do that. He will not be serious," Hagerty warned.

The senator also ripped the Biden administration's rampant spending, saying that "every step" the administration has taken contributed to the issue and created an "expectation of inflation."

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.