Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

McConnell makes surprise trip to meet Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Senate is stalled on approving $40 billion in Ukraine aid

Marisa Schultz
By Marisa Schultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made a surprise visit to Ukraine where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy's administration announced the visit on social media and posted pictures of the meetings.

RUSSIA WILL MANIPULATE KHERSON ELECTION RESULTS TO SUPPORT LEAVING UKRAINE, UK SAYS

"The president ended a meeting with influential American Republican senators. And the main thing is true friends of Ukraine," Andrij Sybiha, a member of Zelenskyy’s administration, posted on Facebook Saturday. 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., meets President Zelenskyy in Ukraine. Pictures were posted to Facebook on May 14, 2022, by Andrij Sybiha, a member of President Zelenskyy’s administration.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., meets President Zelenskyy in Ukraine. Pictures were posted to Facebook on May 14, 2022, by Andrij Sybiha, a member of President Zelenskyy’s administration. (Andrij Sybiha/Office of the President of Ukraine)

The post touted solid bipartisan support from "American friends" in Ukraine's ongoing fight to defeat the Russian invasion that will soon be approaching three months.

McConnell was accompanied by fellow GOP senators John Barrasso of Wyoming, Susan Collins of Maine and John Cornyn of Texas. Their offices did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comments. 

Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskyy takes a photo with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sens. John Barrasso, Susan Collins and John Cornyn, left to right, Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskyy takes a photo with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sens. John Barrasso, Susan Collins and John Cornyn, left to right, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Andrij Sybiha/Office of the President of Ukraine)

The visit comes as the Senate is weighing $40 billion in additional aid to Ukraine to help the country defeat Russia. Both McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wanted the package passed immediately, but Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., held up the vote over concerns the money needs oversight. 

HOUSE PASSES $40 BILLION UKRAINIAN AID PACKAGE

"My oath of office is to the U.S. Constitution, not to any foreign nation," Paul tweeted Thursday after he single-handed delayed a unanimous consent request to fast-track the bipartisan aid passage.

Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskyy speaks with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and John Barrasso of Wyoming, Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskyy speaks with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and John Barrasso of Wyoming, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Andrij Sybiha/Office of the President of Ukraine)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., last week visited Zelenskyy in Ukraine. The House on Tuesday passed the $40 billion Ukraine legislation with a strong bipartisan vote of 368-57 and sent the bill to the Senate. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Despite the initial delay in the Senate, Zelenskyy’s administration expressed optimism the $40 billion package will be decided next week. 

"Everything will be Ukraine!" Sybiha posted.

Fox News' Chad Pergram and Nana Sajaia contributed to this report. 

Marisa Schultz is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital. She can be reached at marisa.schultz@fox.com or on Twitter: @marisa_schultz

More from Politics