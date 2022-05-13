Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Tammy Bruce: Biden's administration is the most incompetent admin in American history

Supply of baby formula has dropped 40% since April

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Bruce: Biden's formula crisis Video

Bruce: Biden's formula crisis

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce slams President Biden over dire baby formula shortage in America on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and "Hannity" guest host Tammy Bruce blasted President Biden for America's baby formula shortage on "Hannity."

TAMMY BRUCE: And tonight, the most incompetent administration in American history strikes again. Now a dire baby formula shortage is causing panic, understandably, among parents nationwide. 

---

REPUBLICANS DEMAND BIDEN ADMIN IMMEDIATELY ADDRESS BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE: ‘THIS IS NOT A THIRD WORLD COUNTRY’

---

Of course, there is no mystery behind this new crisis. Way back in February, Biden's own FDA halted production at one of the largest baby formula plants in the country. But today, our very indignant president declared that there's just no way he could have seen this coming. 

---

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2022/05/08: A nearly empty baby formula display shelf is seen at a Target store in Orlando. Stores across the United States have struggled to stock enough baby formula, causing some chains to limit customer purchases. While manufacturers report that they are producing at full capacity, it's still insufficient to meet the current demand, which has been aggravated by product recalls. 

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2022/05/08: A nearly empty baby formula display shelf is seen at a Target store in Orlando. Stores across the United States have struggled to stock enough baby formula, causing some chains to limit customer purchases. While manufacturers report that they are producing at full capacity, it's still insufficient to meet the current demand, which has been aggravated by product recalls.  ((Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images))

---

Because it's on the cover of the newspapers, he's got to deal with it. Now instead of fixing this nightmare, the administration and their allies are deflecting blame. A ‘Washington Post’ fact-checker called the shortage a 'faux outrage.' Yesterday, Jen Psaki told concerned parents to 'call a doctor.' On Twitter, Bette Midler, she should know, suggested that Americans, 'try breastfeeding, it's free and available on demand.' 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Eric Swalwell blamed GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and accused her of wanting to starve small children because she raised concerns over the government's stockpile of baby formula earmarked for illegal immigrants. And on 'The View' Sunny Hostin blamed the United States for not having federally paid maternity leave. Yeah, that's the culprit.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT HERE:

Bruce: Biden's formula crisis Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.