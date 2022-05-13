Tammy Bruce: Biden's administration is the most incompetent admin in American history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and "Hannity" guest host Tammy Bruce blasted President Biden for America's baby formula shortage on "Hannity."

TAMMY BRUCE: And tonight, the most incompetent administration in American history strikes again. Now a dire baby formula shortage is causing panic, understandably, among parents nationwide.

REPUBLICANS DEMAND BIDEN ADMIN IMMEDIATELY ADDRESS BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE: ‘THIS IS NOT A THIRD WORLD COUNTRY’

Of course, there is no mystery behind this new crisis. Way back in February, Biden's own FDA halted production at one of the largest baby formula plants in the country. But today, our very indignant president declared that there's just no way he could have seen this coming.

Because it's on the cover of the newspapers, he's got to deal with it. Now instead of fixing this nightmare, the administration and their allies are deflecting blame. A ‘Washington Post’ fact-checker called the shortage a 'faux outrage.' Yesterday, Jen Psaki told concerned parents to 'call a doctor.' On Twitter, Bette Midler, she should know, suggested that Americans, 'try breastfeeding, it's free and available on demand.'

Meanwhile, Eric Swalwell blamed GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and accused her of wanting to starve small children because she raised concerns over the government's stockpile of baby formula earmarked for illegal immigrants. And on 'The View' Sunny Hostin blamed the United States for not having federally paid maternity leave. Yeah, that's the culprit.

