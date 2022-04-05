Democrats' claims of oil industry price-gouging are 'false' and 'unfair': American Petroleum Institute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Petroleum Institute Vice President Frank Macchiarola criticized President Biden's energy agenda Tuesday, telling "America Reports" the administration has to change their policies if they want to change the outcome.

FRANK MACCHIAROLA: From the first day in office the Biden administration has restricted access to federal lands for oil and gas development, canceled pipeline projects, proposed tax increase, and sent a signal to the marketplace we should be investing elsewhere and not in American oil and gas. Now they turn around 14 months in and say how come people are not investing in oil and natural gas. It makes no sense to propose cost increases like Congress is doing or tax increases on an industry that is trying to be competitive globally. The other component here is this idea that there is somehow gouging, the [Biden administration] has been making this claim. The Federal Trade Commission has looked at this several times over several years and never found one allegation to be credible.

