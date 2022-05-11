Nancy Pelosi blasted for quoting Gospel in support of Ukraine aid bill amid American shortages: 'Awful'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was blasted by critics overnight following her speech late Tuesday on the House floor in which she quoted the Gospel of Matthew in order to shore up support for the $40 billion Ukraine aid bill that was later approved by the chamber.

"The brutality of Putin is not just what he's doing in Ukraine, but the impact that it is having on food for the world. So when you're home thinking what is this all about, just think about, 'When I was hungry, you fed me,' in the Gospel of Matthew," Pelosi said.

Her comments came as part of a speech largely centered on what the massive amount of financial aid would do for the Ukrainians amid food shortages in the country due to the war with Russia, despite shortages being felt by Americans here at home.

Some critics slammed Pelosi's reference to the Gospel by asking if she would apply that to other policy points, as others joked that "defense contractors" were the ones truly gaining from the aid bill.

"Will she recite bible verses in support of abortion?" asked radio host Lidia Curanaj.

"Blessed are the defense contractors . . ." tweeted Center for Immigration Studies Executive Director Mark Krikorian, while writer Michael Brendan Dougherty wrote, "Hope no Raytheon executives injure themselves laughing at this."

"Even the Devil tried use scripture to tempt Jesus. Just because you can quote a few verses doesn't mean that you are good or honest or just," conservative commentator Samuel Williams said, while Republican Nevada congressional candidate Noah Malgeri simply wrote, "Awful."

Other critics pointed out that Americans were also suffering shortages, including a massive shortage of baby formula leading parents of young children across the country to panic.

"American babies may starve because there’s no baby formula. But at least we’re shoveling money to a bunch of oligarchs and kleptocrats halfway around the world," wrote Federalist co-founder and CEO Sean Davis.

"How much baby formula can $40 billion buy?" tweeted journalist Kyle Becker, including the hashtag "#NoBabyFormulaBiden," while former Air Force pilot Buzz Patterson asked, "Can you feed us? Americans?"

The House passed the aid bill by a vote of 368 to 57. No Democrats opposed the bill.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.