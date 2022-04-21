Karl Rove rips Biden's 'mind-boggling' move to publicize what US military aid is going to Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Karl Rove questioned President Biden's detailed breakdown of $800 million in additional U.S. military aid going to Ukraine, Thursday, arguing on "America's Newsroom" that revealing the information to Russia is not a useful strategy.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES ANOTHER $800 MILLION IN MILITARY ASSISTANCE FOR UKRAINE

KARL ROVE: Well, look, I'd go back if we're if we're going to be critical, let's go back and be even more critical because remember, last June, before an international meeting with Putin, President Biden paused U.S. military assistance to Ukraine and did not begin to renew it until November. So we had June, July, August, September, October and then beginning in mid-November, we began the resupply of their military needs again. So that five months, over five-month period of where we were sitting on the sidelines was very problematic.

But having said that, we do need to give them everything they need and in as fast as we possibly can. It's boggling -- mind-boggling to me as to why we're laying out what we're giving them. I mean, we've been telling, you know, this latest tranche of $800 million includes 155 millimeter artillery pieces. Plus the president today said we're sending one 144,000 tactical rounds for every Russian tank. We're sending 10 anti-tank missile systems. I mean, maybe he's doing that for domestic purposes. I'm not certain it's very useful to do it for him from the perspective of telling the Russians what we're doing.

