Biden is the most 'purposefully inoffensive politician of his generation,' MSNBC's Joy Reid insists

MSNBC’s Joy Reid insisted that President Biden was a "middle-of-the-road," "working class," "purposefully inoffensive" politician while discussing his "semi-fascism" comments on Tuesday.

"The ReidOut" featured Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Just Security editor Asha Rangappa in a panel discussing the rise of the "MAGA Republican" movement. While explaining who they considered to be extremists, Cicilline encouraged viewers to "call them out" as anti-democratic.

"It is an anti-democratic, anti-freedom movement. It’s premised on a big lie. It will excuse the criminal misconduct of the president by making kind of crazy excuses, so I think we have to do that, and we have to characterize them and call them out for what they are and understand, this is the fight of our lifetime. This is about whether or not we’ll live in a democracy or that we’ll give power to people who have lost the right to being in control of our economy, of our health care and of our democracy," Cicilline said.

In contrast to Republicans, Reid suggested that Biden is a "middle of the road" politician who is "purposefully inoffensive" in his positions.

"If Joe Biden, who is the most middle of the road, pro-police, working class, sort of, you know, inoffensive, purposefully inoffensive politician of his generation, is painted as an extremist who isn’t even a legitimate president of the United States by the right, he’s not even the black guy that was president before him. And Donald Trump who stole national security secrets and hid them in his house, in his bedroom, is considered almost a Jesus-like figure for people in the MAGA world. How much danger are we in really and how much danger is this upcoming election and how much should we be nervous?" Reid asked.

In 2020, Biden was touted as the "moderate" politician in contrast with many Democrat candidates running for president. However, he has repeatedly used inflammatory rhetoric against his Republican opponents such as coining the term "semi-fascism."

Since Biden’s comments, several media pundits and Democrats, including Cicilline, have defended attacking Republicans in similar terms.

"I’m glad that both the congressman, President Biden are calling these MAGA Republicans because it may be that there are Republicans like Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger who are willing to stand up to, you know, the manifestation of this movement. It’s best to join forces with them now to defeat it and then, you know, go back to fighting with everybody later, but you have to address the urgent threat first," Rangappa responded.

Reid agreed, "For now we’re on the same side with Liz Cheney. Yes, we are, just for now, just to make sure that this MAGA stuff is put to the side."

Reid has also frequently invoked inflammatory rhetoric against Republicans. On Aug. 4, she suggested that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was creating a "White nationalist movement" and previously called him an "authoritarian" with policies "tantamount to child abuse."