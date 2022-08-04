Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ron DeSantis
Published

DeSantis creating a 'White nationalist movement everywhere - or else,' claims MSNBC’s Joy Reid

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently suspended a state attorney who refused to enforce Florida's abortion laws

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Desantis wants a 'White nationalist environment everywhere,' Joy Reid says Video

Desantis wants a 'White nationalist environment everywhere,' Joy Reid says

MSNBC's Joy Reid claimed on "The ReidOut" that Gov. DeSantis is hoping to create a White nationalist environment in every setting based on his policies.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Joy Reid once again tore into Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for what she claims is part of a "White nationalist movement" during Thursday’s "The ReidOut." 

The segment began with a panel discussing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. Because Orban has been vocal about his anti-immigration stance, Reid concluded that Orban as well as the Republican Party are guilty of supporting a White nationalist movement.

The most notable example, she claimed, comes from DeSantis and his various policies against critical race theory.

"I see the most Orbanization in somebody like DeSantis who has this sort of propaganda school that he’s sending teachers to in the summer where they teach them that Thomas Jefferson and George Washington opposed slavery and don’t bother to mention that they owned slaves, where he's essentially forcing teachers to accept this indoctrination," Reid said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican speaks to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 22, 2022. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican speaks to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 22, 2022.  (Sarah Freeman/Fox News)

MSNBC’S JOY REID COMPARED SCOTUS ABORTION DECISION TO SLAVERY: ‘WHAT ALITO SAID IS, YOUR STATE OWNS YOUR BODY’ 

She escalated by claiming that DeSantis' latest announcement suspending a U.S. state attorney further proves that he’s determined to enforce his "White nationalist" view on others "or else."

"He fired a U.S. state attorney who refused to prosecute people related to abortion. Where he's doing these openly authoritarian sort of Orbanist things, pushing what does feel like a version of White replacement theory, that you can't make White children feel uncomfortable in school, that you can't say anything about racism in the workplace, that you have to sort of create this sort of White nationalist environment everywhere or else," Reid said.

In April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the "Stop W.O.K.E. Act" aimed at prohibiting critical race theory being taught in schools. 

In April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the "Stop W.O.K.E. Act" aimed at prohibiting critical race theory being taught in schools.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ELIZABETH HASSELBACK RETURNS TO ‘FOX & FRIENDS,’ EXPRESSES CONCERN ABOUT ‘FORCING AGENDAS’ ON SCHOOLCHILDREN 

Former Florida Rep. David Jolly, who was a member of the Republican Party until 2018, agreed with Reid’s claims, insisting that the current conservative movement is motivated by racism.

"There is no question that the conservative movement in the United States has embraced the great replacement theory," Jolly said.

MSNBC host Joy Reid and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

MSNBC host Joy Reid and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Theo Wargo/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women | Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reid has frequently attacked DeSantis for his conservative policies since he has become a rising star in the Republican Party. 

In 2021, she accused him of "killing children" for refusing to mandate masks in schools during the coronavirus pandemic. In April, she claimed his signing of the "Stop Woke" bill with Black children standing behind him was "tantamount to child abuse." She has also repeatedly labeled him as an "authoritarian leader."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.