DeSantis creating a 'White nationalist movement everywhere - or else,' claims MSNBC’s Joy Reid

MSNBC host Joy Reid once again tore into Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for what she claims is part of a "White nationalist movement" during Thursday’s "The ReidOut."

The segment began with a panel discussing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. Because Orban has been vocal about his anti-immigration stance, Reid concluded that Orban as well as the Republican Party are guilty of supporting a White nationalist movement.

The most notable example, she claimed, comes from DeSantis and his various policies against critical race theory.

"I see the most Orbanization in somebody like DeSantis who has this sort of propaganda school that he’s sending teachers to in the summer where they teach them that Thomas Jefferson and George Washington opposed slavery and don’t bother to mention that they owned slaves, where he's essentially forcing teachers to accept this indoctrination," Reid said.

She escalated by claiming that DeSantis' latest announcement suspending a U.S. state attorney further proves that he’s determined to enforce his "White nationalist" view on others "or else."

"He fired a U.S. state attorney who refused to prosecute people related to abortion. Where he's doing these openly authoritarian sort of Orbanist things, pushing what does feel like a version of White replacement theory, that you can't make White children feel uncomfortable in school, that you can't say anything about racism in the workplace, that you have to sort of create this sort of White nationalist environment everywhere or else," Reid said.

Former Florida Rep. David Jolly, who was a member of the Republican Party until 2018, agreed with Reid’s claims, insisting that the current conservative movement is motivated by racism.

"There is no question that the conservative movement in the United States has embraced the great replacement theory," Jolly said.

Reid has frequently attacked DeSantis for his conservative policies since he has become a rising star in the Republican Party.

In 2021, she accused him of "killing children" for refusing to mandate masks in schools during the coronavirus pandemic. In April, she claimed his signing of the "Stop Woke" bill with Black children standing behind him was "tantamount to child abuse." She has also repeatedly labeled him as an "authoritarian leader."