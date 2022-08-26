Biden joins other Dems in dismissing Republican voters, says he doesn't 'respect these MAGA Republicans'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden became the latest high-profile Democrat this week to dismiss a large swath of Republican voters during a Thursday campaign rally, saying he does not "respect these MAGA Republicans."

Biden's remarks came during a speech he gave at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, located in Montgomery County.

"There are not many real Republicans anymore," Biden said, directing his attention towards Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican he said Democrats "can deal with."

"We disagree … but at least he's within the mainstream of the Republican Party," Biden added of Hogan. "I respect conservative Republicans. I don't respect these MAGA Republicans."

Prior to the rally, Biden claimed at a fundraiser in Maryland that the "extreme MAGA philosophy" is "like semi-fascism."

"What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy," Biden said. "It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism."

Biden's remarks on Thursday follow previous comments made this week from New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul and Florida Democratic Senate nominee Charlie Crist that were geared towards Republicans in their states who favor Trump, or candidates who offer similar viewpoints.

Speaking during a Monday rally for Democrat Pat Ryan, who won a special election to represent New York's 19th Congressional district by filling the seat formerly held by now New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Hochul insisted that Republicans in the Empire State who do not share her values "are not New Yorkers" and should leave the state.

"We're here to say the era of Trump and Zeldin and Molinaro – just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, OK? Get outta of town," Hochul said to the more than 5 million Republicans in her state, according to a WCNY reporter.

"Cause you don't represent our values. You are not New Yorkers," she added. "We come from a long line of people who fought for women's rights that happened here first. We fought for environmental justice that happened here first. We fought for labor rights that happened here first. We fought for LGBTQ rights that happened here first."

Hochul is slated to face off in November against Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin, the current representative in the House for New York's First Congressional District.

Crist offered similar comments dismissing Republican voters this week after winning the Democratic nomination for governor of the Sunshine State as he took aim at millions in Florida who voted for Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying he does not want their vote in the general election against the incumbent.

"Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. And I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there," Crist said during a press conference in St. Petersburg.

Crist added that he only wants the vote of those in Florida who "care about our state," including "Good Democrats, good independents [and] good Republicans."

In May, Biden coined the term "ultra-MAGA" while attacking conservatives following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that signaled the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Using the term again later that month, Biden claimed that Americans have a choice "between two paths, reflecting two very different sets of values."

"My plan attacks inflation and grows the economy by lowering costs for working families, giving workers well deserved raises, reducing the deficit by historic levels and making big corporations and the very wealthiest Americans pay their fair share," he said. "The other path is the ultra-MAGA plan put forward by congressional Republicans to raise taxes on working families, lower the income of America workers, threaten sacred programs Americans count on like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid and give break after break to big corporations and billionaires just like they did the last time they were in power."

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this article.