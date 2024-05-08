Biden dismisses low consumer confidence on the economy: 'We've already turned it around'

President Biden dismissed polls showing voters disapprove of his handling of the economy and trust former President Trump more on the issue Wednesday.

"We've already turned it around," Biden insisted when asked by CNN host Erin Burnett about low consumer confidence about the economy, including housing costs going up, real income adjusted for inflation going down, and weak economic growth since Biden took office.

Biden cited a survey indicating the American people "think their nation is not in good shape, but they’re personally in good shape," before asserting, "The polling data has been wrong all along."

He knocked polling methodology, asking, "CNN, how many folks you have to call to get one response?"

"The idea that we’re in a situation where things are so bad, folks — I mean, we’ve created more jobs. We’ve made — we’re in a situation where people have access to good-paying jobs," the president said.

While he conceded that inflation is "really worrisome to people," he continued to tout his administration's record on the economy.

"When I started this administration, people were saying there was going to be a collapse of the economy. We have the strongest economy in the world. Let me say that again - in the world," he said.

Biden denied Burnett's assertion that last week's GDP fell "far short of expectations." and pointed to "the response of the market."

"No president has had the run we’ve had in terms of… bringing down inflation. It was 9% when I came to office," Biden said, while also touting his job numbers.

"People have a right to be concerned," he acknowledged, before claiming credit for lowering junk fees and blaming "corporate greed."

