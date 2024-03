Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The majority of a focus group of Black voters in North Carolina agreed that the economy was "lousy" and were not convinced that President Biden was doing enough to address the problem, according to a story published on Thursday.

"These voters almost universally panned Biden as ‘old,’ lamented what they saw as a lack of follow-through by his administration and questioned his strength politically," NBC News reported.

The outlet revealed that the group of undecided voters also viewed former President Trump negatively, noting how "they largely described Trump in even bleaker terms, using terms like ‘crazy’ and a ‘grifter.’"

A majority of the focus group members agreed that Biden's economy was hurting.

"Ten of the 14 focus group participants said the economy was in lousy shape, lamenting price hikes at the grocery store, the rising cost of living and the struggle to make ends meet with significant student loan debt," NBC News revealed. "And these voters broadly criticized the Biden administration’s lack of accomplishments, even when presented with the administration’s own messaging, like a White House fact sheet trumpeting its accomplishments in helping Black Americans."

"And I don’t see Biden doing anything to make the cost of living more affordable," 76-year-old Carolyn G. said of the economy.

"I think that’s all political mumbo-jumbo," another voter, Julius C., said of White House fact sheets that listed its accomplishments on the economy. "People are hurting."

"I’m sure the numbers are statistically accurate, but they haven’t been statistically significant," voter Michael G. said. "If it was a significant change in those areas, then it would be obvious. We could all see it and we could feel it in our day-to-day lives."

"We would know people who were able to get a house that’s been struggling to get a house, and we would have seen people change their state from living check-to-check to doing better," Michael said.

"Donald Trump isn’t winning them over, and many deeply fear what a second Donald Trump term could mean," Margaret Talev of Syracuse University's Institute for Democracy, Journalism & Citizenship said of the panel. "But they’re deeply ambivalent about another Biden term and if Biden doesn’t do more to change their minds they may sit it out."

"For a fact, I’m not voting for Trump. So, if I don’t want to vote for Biden either — then my choice is to not vote," Shaleeya L. said.

"As of now, I have no preference. If we voted today, I probably wouldn’t vote," she added.