Undecided battleground voters unanimously blast Biden on economy: 'Absolutely disastrous'

Undecided voters from battleground states laughed at the idea of President Biden’s economic policies being better than former President Trump’s in a new focus group video.

On Wednesday, the video platform 2WAY released the first installment of its new project "The Undecideds." The first episode featured a focus group of eight undecided voters from Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin who discussed their thoughts on the state of the economy, which they considered to be their "single biggest reservation" about voting for Biden.

Mark Halperin is one of founding members of the 2WAY platform, who conducted the focus group and helped design "The Undecideds" project. He told Fox News Digital, "'The Undecideds' is an unprecedented 2024 battleground state project that will bring together the most critical voters in the country, drawn exclusively from the seven states that will pick the next American president."

"Through a unique combination of synchronized polling and focus groups, viewers will meet, learn about, and hear from fellow citizens in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona, and watch as they grapple with indecision about whom to support for president – or whether to vote at all," Halperin added.

"I think he's been absolutely disastrous for the economy," Nathan, a Wisconsin voter, said.

Others could be seen nodding in agreement. Pennsylvania voter Virginia remarked, "I agree."

"Raise your hand if you think President Trump's policies on the economy would be better for your family, personally," Halperin asked.

All eight undecided voters raised their hands in agreement.

When Halperin followed up, saying, "President Biden argues that his economic record has been very good, said President Trump's was not as good," some of the voters laughed.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Halperin said, "It was one of those focus group ‘a-ha’ moments when I asked the participants, some of whom voted for Joe Biden in 2020, which of the candidates' economic policies would be better for their family. All eight decisively said ‘Trump’ -- and some seemed to laugh at the notion that I would even ask the question."

"The Biden campaign has likely seen this dynamic in their own focus groups, but it still probably makes them shudder and wince. There were issues discussed in the session on which Biden fared better, but he clearly has major problems on the economy with undecided voters," Halperin said.

Some of the participants cited their 401K, high interest rates and the price of housing as their main economic concerns under Biden.

"I feel like [Biden] doesn't even take accountability at all with what's going on in the county. Not even accountability, he's in denial that it's happening," Gigi, a Pennsylvania voter, remarked.

Michigan voter Omar, who previously voted for Biden in 2020, added, "The point is, Biden needs to hear the people, because when he's talking about the economy doing stellar, he's talking about the stock market. He's not looking at homelessness or joblessness. He's not…thinking about how much it costs to go to the grocery store, and he's gaslighting literally everyone in the process."

A Fox News Poll released on Mar. 27 found that 73% of voters rated the economy negatively while only 26% rated it excellent or in good shape. The poll also found that only 22% of voters said they were better off now than they were four years ago compared to 52% who said they were worse off.

