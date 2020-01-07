Lawrence Jones: Bernie Sanders has 'hijacked' Democratic Party, but Biden will still win nomination

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has successfully "hijacked" the Democratic Party on behalf of the far left, but will ultimately fall short in his latest quest for the party's presidential nomination, according to Lawrence Jones.

"You've got Bernie Sanders, whom the Democrats should have gotten rid of a long time ago because he is a socialist, and he has hijacked their party," Jones said Tuesday on "The Five". "He came back with supporters. He's got AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] and 'The Squad' with him now and now that is the energy."

At the same time, Jones noted that former Vice President Joe Biden has lost little ground in the primary race despite coming across as a boring career politician.

"This is a guy who has been in politics since his 20s," Jones said of Biden. "He's been in the Senate since he was in his 30s. He has a long track record and he doesn't know what he believes, that is the problem."

"The people that say they want to vote for him are just saying he is just the best guy -- he is the best candidate to beat Trump," added Jones, who called Biden a "flip-flopper" and "low-energy."

While Jones said he believes Biden will win the Democratic nomination "without a doubt," the populist Sanders will do great damage to the party's chances in November because the most fervent supporters of the Vermont lawmaker are likely to stay home rather than vote for either prospective nominee.