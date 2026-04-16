'Nepo Babies of Iran's Regime' exposes lavish lives of Iranian leaders' children living in the West

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Fox Nation’s new special, "Nepo Babies of Iran’s Regime," brings to light the striking contrast between the lavish lives of the relatives of Iran’s ruling elite living abroad and the suffering of ordinary Iranians under the Islamic Republic.

The documentary features experts on the regime and Iranians who escaped the theocracy, highlighting the hypocrisy behind powerful Iranian leaders funding sports cars, designer labels and nights at the club for their children — a lifestyle that runs counter to the strict form of Islam they're forcing onto the Iranian people.

These "aghazadeh," the Persian word for the privileged offspring of high-ranking officials, live in luxurious villas, drink alcohol and party, and then post about it on social media for all to see — including their parents and the Iranians from whom their wealth is extracted.

One expert called Iran a "mafia state" that transfers money from its people to its ruling class.

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One figure the special zeroes in on is a relative of General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in an American drone strike during President Donald Trump's first administration.

Soleimani led the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, which Alex Vatanka of the Middle East Institute described as "the organization that was meant to spread Iran's revolution [and the] Islamist message of Khomeini to countries in the Arab world."

Iran expert Lisa Daftari said Soleimani's niece, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, and her daughter were living lives of luxury in Los Angeles while traveling back and forth to Iran, violating the conditions of their asylum status.

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Afshar and her daughter were both arrested by ICE on April 3, 2026, after their green card status was revoked, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS said Afshar entered the U.S. on a tourist visa in June 2015, was granted asylum in 2019 and became a green card holder in 2021 under the Biden administration.

"In July 2025, she filed a naturalization application, where she disclosed she traveled to Iran at least four times since being issued a green card. Her trips to Iran illustrate her asylum claims were fraudulent," a DHS spokesperson previously told Fox News.

Her daughter entered the U.S. on a student visa in July 2015, was granted asylum in 2019 and became a green card holder in 2023, according to DHS.

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"Nepo Babies of Iran’s Regime" investigates several other such cases of high-class lifestyles funded by a government that preaches piety and anti-Western ideology.

The new program is available to stream now on Fox Nation.

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton, Bill Melugin and Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.