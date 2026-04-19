Chicago Public Schools declare May 1 a 'day of civil action' for students

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Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) will consider May 1 a "day of civil action" for students despite classes still being in session.

The CTU pushed a resolution last month to designate May 1, otherwise known as May Day or International Workers' Day, as the day of "Civic Action and Defense of Public Education" and a day off for teachers and students.

"If we still want to have democracy in the midterms this November, public schools that provide our students with quality education, and unions to defend workers’ rights, then it is up to every Chicagoan to stand up for what we believe in and show the authoritarian billionaire in Washington that when he breaks every rule, we will not go along with business as usual," CTU Vice President Jackson Potter said in a statement at the time.

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In a statement on Friday, CPS confirmed that May 1 would still be considered a full instructional day with students and staff still expected to attend.

However, CPS added that schools can allow "optional participation" in "civil engagement events" for students who wish to attend protests or take part in civil activities during the school day under state laws.

"Principals may exercise their existing authority to provide students the opportunity to participate in events and field trips, including civic engagement activities on May 1 during the school day. Schools wishing to participate must follow the existing CPS student travel policy and normal field trip procedures," the CPS statement read.

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According to CPS, students between grades six and 12 are allowed one excused absence per school year to attend a civic engagement event so long as they obtain parental permission and that the event is "open to the public and sponsored by a nonprofit organization or a government agency."

"This agreement preserves the classroom time students deserve and respects our staff and families who must be able to trust CPS to uphold the academic school year calendar," CEO/Superintendent Dr. Macquline King said in a statement. "At the same time, the agreement honors the proud history of civic action in Chicago and beyond."

CPS confirmed that future May Days could be considered professional development days, starting in 2028.

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Fox News Digital reached out to CPS and the CTU for comment.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement on Friday celebrating the announcement as a way to honor the history of May Day.

"Encouraging participation allows Chicagoans to honor our history while advocating for our future. We look forward to a day of meaningful solidarity and community resistance to the forces trying to tear us apart," Johnson said.

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He continued, "The history of May Day in America is rooted in Chicago. It was in our city that workers organized around the simple demand of an eight-hour workday and raised the consciousness of a gilded nation through the Haymarket Strike. We continue to work with all City Agencies and Departments to ensure a safe and impactful May Day."