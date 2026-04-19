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Mamdani describes Trump relationship as 'honest' and 'direct' amid recent blowout

The two have met at least twice and reportedly call and text semi-regularly since Mamdani's election in November

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
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Mamdani describes his 'honest' relationship with Trump Video

Mamdani describes his 'honest' relationship with Trump

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani discussed his "honest" and "productive" working relationship with President Donald Trump on NBC's "Meet the Press."

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani described his relationship with President Donald Trump as "honest and direct" despite the president's recent criticism against him.

"I would say that it’s honest, it’s direct, and it’s productive," Mamdani said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "I'll keep the cadence of that between the two of us. Much of that is based on the premise of privacy, but I will say is that those conversations, no matter how they happen, they returned back to one thing, one of the few things that we have in common, which is our love for New York City and how to deliver for the same city."

When asked if he could "trust" Trump, Mamdani remarked that it's part of conversations that "have to continue," though he credited the president for his efforts to help release a Columbia University student, Elmina "Ellie" Aghayeva, who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

MAMDANI GRILLED ON WHETHER HIS SOCIALISM PLATFORM WILL WORK OUTSIDE OF NEW YORK CITY

Zohran Mamdani stands next to President Donald Trump, who is sitting at desk in Oval Office

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani described his relationship with President Donald Trump as "honest" and "productive." (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I think we see in those decisions the worth of a relationship that is both honest and direct and looking to be productive and that honesty means acknowledging places of disagreement. When I was telling him that, I also told him, as I’ve said time and again, that I believe these ICE raids to be cruel, to be inhumane and to do nothing to serve in the stated interests that it has, which is that of public safety," Mamdani said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Mamdani's comments came after Trump criticized the mayor for introducing a "pied-à-terre" tax on New York City properties worth over $5 million.

MAMDANI SPEAKS ABOUT 'WEIRDEST THING' HE SAW DURING TRUMP WHITE HOUSE VISIT

Composite image of President Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

President Donald Trump recently accused Mayor Zohran Mamdani of "destroying" New York City. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

"Sadly, Mayor Mamdani is DESTROYING New York! It has no chance! The United States of America should not contribute to its failure. It will only get WORSE. The TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG. People are fleeing. They must change their ways, AND FAST. History has proven, THIS 'STUFF' JUST DOESN’T WORK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Prior to Trump's post, Mamdani and Trump had met with each other at least twice since Mamdani was elected in November. Reports have also suggested that the two call and text each other semi-regularly.

MAMDANI SAYS HE STILL BELIEVES TRUMP A ‘FASCIST’ AFTER CORDIAL WHITE HOUSE MEETING

The two surprised commentators for previously maintaining a cordial relationship despite their different political leanings. In November, Trump similarly told the press that both he and Mamdani were motivated to help New York City.

President Trump and New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani maintained a surprisingly cordial relationship after Mamdani's election. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

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"We have one thing in common," Trump said. "We want this city of ours that we love to do very well. And I wanted to congratulate the mayor. He really ran an incredible race against, you know, a lot of smart people, starting with the early primaries against some very tough people, very smart people. And he beat them, and he beat them easily. And I congratulated him, and we talked about some things in very strong common, like housing and getting housing built and food and prices."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

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