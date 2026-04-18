ABC News faces backlash for presenting Obama campaign ad as an 'exclusive' on redistricting measure

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Social media users on X thrashed ABC News Friday after the outlet presented a campaign ad from former President Barack Obama in favor of a Virginia redistricting measure as an "exclusive."

"Why the hell does a major news network consider an extremely partisan campaign ad an 'exclusive'?" RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway asked.

The criticism followed ABC News labeling a campaign ad featuring Obama urging Virginians to vote "yes" on a redistricting measure as an exclusively obtained clip.

The measure could boost Democrats in the 2026 midterms if approved.

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"By voting yes, you can push back against the Republicans trying to give themselves an unfair advantage in the midterms," Obama said in the video.

"By voting yes, you can take a temporary step to level the playing field. And we're counting on you."

Other criticism abounded in the comments of Hemingway's post, with some accusing ABC of being a "propaganda machine" while others blasted the legacy media as a whole.

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"It’s so exclusive I saw it on YouTube before my video started about 20 times in the past week," one user wrote.

Retired U.S. diplomat Alberto Miguel Fernandez chimed in similarly: "Every time I turn on the television here in Virginia, I see Obama saying this nonsense. For weeks now. How in the world is this "exclusive" or even new, @ABCPolitics?"

Some criticized the outlet for what they described as a partisan slant.

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"It's a Democrat and it's the corporate media. Same thing, really," one wrote.

"Sounds like they might need to provide equal time [to the other side]," said another, while another accused them of "amplify[ing] the message for free."

Others defended the network, responding to Hemingway's question with, "Because it’s an exclusive I guess?" and by asking, "What does partisanship have to do with it?"

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ABC News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.