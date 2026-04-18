Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

ABC News faces backlash for presenting Obama campaign ad as an 'exclusive' on redistricting measure

Critics on X accuse network of acting as 'propaganda machine' for featuring the partisan clip

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Media slams Democrats for gerrymandering hypocrisy Video

Media slams Democrats for gerrymandering hypocrisy

'The Big Weekend Show' co-hosts discuss the Democratic Party's gerrymandering efforts and the criticism they have been receiving recently for it.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Social media users on X thrashed ABC News Friday after the outlet presented a campaign ad from former President Barack Obama in favor of a Virginia redistricting measure as an "exclusive."

"Why the hell does a major news network consider an extremely partisan campaign ad an 'exclusive'?" RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway asked.

The criticism followed ABC News labeling a campaign ad featuring Obama urging Virginians to vote "yes" on a redistricting measure as an exclusively obtained clip.

The measure could boost Democrats in the 2026 midterms if approved.

REPUBLICANS TARGET SPANBERGER AS ‘GOVERNOR BAIT AND SWITCH’ IN BID TO DEFEAT DEMS REDISTRICTING PUSH

Barack Obama speaking in a video message about Virginia redistricting and early voting

Former President Barack Obama urged Virginians to vote "yes" on a redistricting measure, saying it would help "level the playing field," in a video message released as early voting began. (Barack Obama/X)

"By voting yes, you can push back against the Republicans trying to give themselves an unfair advantage in the midterms," Obama said in the video.

"By voting yes, you can take a temporary step to level the playing field. And we're counting on you."

Other criticism abounded in the comments of Hemingway's post, with some accusing ABC of being a "propaganda machine" while others blasted the legacy media as a whole.

VIRGINIA CONGRESSMAN SAYS SPANBERGER WANTS TO 'TURN US INTO NEW ENGLAND'

Abigail Spanberger speaking at a podium during an event.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 24, 2026, in Williamsburg, Virginia. Spanberger is serving in her first year as governor and is the first woman to hold the position in the Commonwealth of Virginia. (Getty Images)

"It’s so exclusive I saw it on YouTube before my video started about 20 times in the past week," one user wrote.

Retired U.S. diplomat Alberto Miguel Fernandez chimed in similarly: "Every time I turn on the television here in Virginia, I see Obama saying this nonsense. For weeks now. How in the world is this "exclusive" or even new, @ABCPolitics?"

Some criticized the outlet for what they described as a partisan slant.

NY TIMES REPORTER LOSES JOB OVER HOT TUB, NFL COACH DOES NOT: SAME OLD DOUBLE-STANDARD STORY

The Virginia Capitol building in Richmond, Virginia

The Virginia Capitol is seen on March 4, 2010, in Richmond, Virginia. (Steve Helber/AP)

"It's a Democrat and it's the corporate media. Same thing, really," one wrote.

"Sounds like they might need to provide equal time [to the other side]," said another, while another accused them of "amplify[ing] the message for free."

ABC News faces criticism for fact checking Trump more than Harris during debate Video

Others defended the network, responding to Hemingway's question with, "Because it’s an exclusive I guess?" and by asking, "What does partisanship have to do with it?"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

ABC News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue