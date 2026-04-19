CNN anchor calls on Congress to back Trump,  officially 'authorize' Iran war

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CNN's Michael Smerconish urged Congress to formally authorize President Donald Trump’s ongoing war with Iran during his show Saturday, arguing lawmakers must stop delaying a clear vote as the statutory deadline under the War Powers Resolution approaches.

"The core question is simple: do you believe it’s essential that Iran not acquire a nuclear weapon?" Smerconish said at the top of the segment.

Congress faces an April 28 deadline when the War Powers Resolution requires both chambers to authorize or block the use of force.

Smerconish made his remarks more than 40 days after U.S. military action against Iran began following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes that escalated the conflict.

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"If that answer is yes, and I believe the answer is obviously yes, then authorize the military action necessary to achieve that specific objective," the CNN host said.

Smerconish argued that a narrowly tailored authorization would clarify both legal authority and political accountability as the conflict continues.

"An authorization scoped to Iran’s nuclear program gives the president the legal authority that he needs, gives Congress the accountability it owes to the American people, and gives Iran no clock to run out," he said.

He dismissed ongoing procedural maneuvering in Congress, calling on lawmakers, particularly Democrats, to take a definitive stance.

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"Stop using the War Powers deadline as cover for indecision," Smerconish said.

He sharpened that critique by targeting what he described as performative legislative activity. "Democrats, daily procedural votes are not a strategy, they’re a press release," he said.

Smerconish framed the debate as one that should transcend partisan calculations about Trump himself. "If you believe the war is wrong, then vote to end it," he said. "If you believe Iran must not go nuclear, then say so and authorize it," he added.

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He warned against filtering national security decisions through political considerations. "Don’t evaluate the decision based on what’s best for Trump. Our only prism is what’s best for America," Smerconish said.

Under the War Powers Resolution, presidents can deploy U.S. forces without formal congressional authorization for up to 60 days, after which continued military engagement typically requires approval from Congress.

That deadline is placing increased pressure on lawmakers to either authorize or restrict the ongoing operation.

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U.S. Central Command said U.S. forces had begun a mine-clearance mission in the Strait of Hormuz, with Navy destroyers operating to "set conditions for clearing mines" there in a press release on April 11.

That followed an earlier statement from the White House saying Iran had agreed to a ceasefire and the "reopening the Strait of Hormuz" as the administration pursued a broader peace agreement, underscoring how central the waterway remains to the wider conflict.

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